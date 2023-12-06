Nearly 900,000 Ukrainians to receive UN aid this winter

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will provide assistance to approximately 900,000 Ukrainian citizens this winter, UNHCR said in a press release on Dec. 6.

The aid will be provided to civilians directly affected by the ongoing war with Russia.

“With the onset of the second winter following the full-scale Russian invasion, the UNHCR continues to support the civilian population affected by the conflict,” the message said.

“This winter, around 900,000 individuals will receive aid.”

The organization did not specify what kind of assistance the Ukrainians will receive.

Earlier, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that in the ten months of 2023, aid from humanitarian organizations reached 10 million Ukrainians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine