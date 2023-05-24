Nearly 900 gallons of diesel illegally pumped into van at Coweta gas station, deputies say
Thieves were able to steal between 700 and 900 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Coweta County last week, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Investigators say a 2017-2019 white RAM ProMaster van pulled up to the RednEds gas station at 1 a.m. on May 16. A dark sedan pulled in right behind them.
They say a man climbed out of the van, opened the sliding door and punched an unknown code into the pump before pumping hundreds of gallons of diesel into a container inside the van’s cargo area.
It took two hours to pump all the diesel. The van was seen leaving at 3 a.m.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of diesel is $3.85, which would mean the thieves stole between $2,695 and $3,465 of diesel.
Deputies say the white van had its cab lights, tag and rear windows covered. The driver also raised the hood while pumping the diesel.
It’s unclear how many people were involved in the theft.
Anyone who has details about the theft should call police at 678-854-0010.
