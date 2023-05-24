Nearly 900 gallons of diesel illegally pumped into van at Coweta gas station, deputies say

Thieves were able to steal between 700 and 900 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Coweta County last week, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say a 2017-2019 white RAM ProMaster van pulled up to the RednEds gas station at 1 a.m. on May 16. A dark sedan pulled in right behind them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say a man climbed out of the van, opened the sliding door and punched an unknown code into the pump before pumping hundreds of gallons of diesel into a container inside the van’s cargo area.

It took two hours to pump all the diesel. The van was seen leaving at 3 a.m.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of diesel is $3.85, which would mean the thieves stole between $2,695 and $3,465 of diesel.

Deputies say the white van had its cab lights, tag and rear windows covered. The driver also raised the hood while pumping the diesel.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the theft.

Anyone who has details about the theft should call police at 678-854-0010.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: