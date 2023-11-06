Nearly 900 Russian invaders, 14 artillery systems eliminated in Ukraine over past 24 hours
A further 880 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with total losses since the full-scale invasion began exceeding 305,000 military personnel, according to the latest General Staff report on Nov. 6.
Total Russian losses are now as follows:
Personnel: 305,970 (+880),
Tanks: 5,288 (+4),
Armored combat vehicles: 9,958 (+5),
Artillery Systems: 7,389 (+14),
Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 867 (+0),
Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 570 (+0),
Aircraft: 322 (+0),
Helicopters: 324 (+0),
Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 5,554 (+20),
Cruise Missiles: 1,556 (+2),
Ships / Boats: 20 (+0),
Submarines: 1 (+0),
Automotive equipment and tanks: 9,744 (+14),
Specialized Equipment: 1047 (+0).
