Nearly 900 Russian invaders, 14 artillery systems eliminated in Ukraine over past 24 hours

A further 880 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with total losses since the full-scale invasion began exceeding 305,000 military personnel, according to the latest General Staff report on Nov. 6.

Total Russian losses are now as follows:

  • Personnel: 305,970 (+880),

  • Tanks: 5,288 (+4),

  • Armored combat vehicles: 9,958 (+5),

  • Artillery Systems: 7,389 (+14),

  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 867 (+0),

  • Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 570 (+0),

  • Aircraft: 322 (+0),

  • Helicopters: 324 (+0),

  • Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 5,554 (+20),

  • Cruise Missiles: 1,556 (+2),

  • Ships / Boats: 20 (+0),

  • Submarines: 1 (+0),

  • Automotive equipment and tanks: 9,744 (+14),

  • Specialized Equipment: 1047 (+0).

