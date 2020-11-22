Nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 deals are officially live—shop our top picks

Today's the big day for those looking to shop Best Buy's biggest Black Friday 2020 sale yet.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, folks: The official launch day of Best Buy's biggest sale of the year: Black Friday 2020! While the tech giant decided to kick things off earlier than usual this year and has been teasing shoppers with marked-down offerings all November long, the big day when customers can shop nearly every Best Buy Black Friday deal is finally available to shop—three cheers for some sweet savings ahead!

Unlike some of the store's other deal drops, you don't even need to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of these markdowns, which encompass some of the hottest TVs, laptops, audio gear, kitchenware and appliances around. While a second Thanksgiving Day sale is slated for Thursday, November 26, and Cyber Week savings starting on Saturday, November 28, much of the good stuff is up for grabs right now.

Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best deals and biggest savings from Best Buy's Black Friday sale. From a $70 discount on our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s ($278, originally $348), to a record-low price of $69.99 for our top-performing streaming device, the Roku Ultra (originally $99.99), there's plenty of standout bargains you won't want to miss.

To make your holiday shopping even easier, Best Buy is also guaranteeing an extended return period through Saturday, January 16, for purchases made by Sunday, January 2. As always, contactless curbside pickup is available at most locations, as well as free next-day delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more.

Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks, and make sure to check back frequently, as we'll be updating this list around the clock. We except to see inventory go fast, however, so don't hesitate to start adding those items on your wishlist right to your cart!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Shop nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals now