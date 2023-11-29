Nearly century-old orchard is being cleared northeast of Salem. Why is that?

The filbert orchard on the corner of Hazelgreen Road and 55th Avenue NE, diagonal from E.Z. Orchards.

The question: An orchard is being removed northeast of Salem near E.Z. Orchards Farm Market. Why is that? We have the answer. But first, a little history.

The background: Before digging into the history, take a deep breath and relax. The orchard is not being cleared for a housing development, and it is not associated with E.Z. Orchards. The property is zoned exclusive farm use, and your beloved local farm market is not downsizing or going away.

E.Z. Orchards is a third-generation farm with roots in the Willamette Valley dating to 1929. E.Z. stands for founder Ed Zielinski. His grandson oversees the operation today, and his great granddaughter also is involved in the business.

The farm started selling produce to the public in the 1950s, peddling peaches on a card table at the end of their driveway. Sales eventually expanded into the barn and included pears and apples.

The family saw the potential to offer more local produce to the growing community, purchasing the property at the corner of Cordon and Hazelgreen roads and opening E.Z. Orchards Farm Market on Oct. 12, 1992.

The farm had its first HarvestFest two years later and, in 1995, opened a strawberry shortcake stand. The following year, it made its first apple cider donuts onsite. The donuts remain popular today, with seasonal flavors offered year-round. Gingerbread donuts are available through the holidays.

But E.Z. Orchards is a destination for more than just for fruit and donuts. HarvestFest has grown from a single fall weekend into an annual multi-weekend event, drawing thousands of visitors. It is the go-to farm for school field trips in October when it offers educational tours.

The founder's grandson confirmed the orchard across from the market was not theirs.

Why were the orchard's trees bulldozed?

E.Z. Orchards customers have been asking about the orchard since an excavator began clearing trees a few weeks ago. The question also was submitted to the Statesman Journal for this weekly "Why is that?" feature.

Here's what we know:

Alpha Nursery recently purchased the property off Hazelgreen Road and 55th Avenue NE to eventually expand its wholesale operation. The nursery is located in Salem but does not offer retail sales. It has been in business since 1978 and coincidentally is owned by a member of another branch of the Zielinski family.

A pile of filbert trees burns Nov 21 at the site of a former orchard near Hazelgreen Road and 55th Avenue NE in Salem.

The orchard in question, about 30 acres of filbert trees spreading north and west from the corner of Hazelgreen and 55th, was nearly a century old and infected with the fungal disease eastern filbert blight.

The clearing has been happening fast, with an excavator pushing over rows of trees into burning piles.

A couple of piles smoldered in the distance during Thanksgiving week, the expansive corner already transformed into a blank slate. The owner estimates it will be a couple weeks before all the trees are are cleared.

Alpha Nursery is a 45-year-old family company that grows nursery stock on 100-plus acres and supplies independent garden centers, re-wholesalers and landscapers across North America.

The owner is the fourth generation of a local farming family, and his sons also are involved in the business. He said expansion onto the new property will happen in phases.

