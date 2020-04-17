Nearly a decade after the repeal of 'don't ask, don't tell,' LGBTQ military veterans are receiving more support. Slowly.

Since she was a child, Paula Neira only wanted one thing out of life.

She wanted to put on a uniform, join the ranks of American heroes who served in the U.S. Navy and dedicate her life to protecting the country.

In 1985, Neira, a resident of New Jersey, graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. On the cusp of her childhood dream, Neira began what could have been an extraordinary career – if it had not been cut short by the internal war she was fighting for years.

At the time, she was a man who identified as a woman.

Not only was the military unaccepting of transgender individuals, it plagued the greater LGBTQ community with the policy of "don't ask, don't tell," which allowed gay, lesbian and bisexual people to serve – as long as they remained closeted.

Even in civilian life, LGBTQ acceptance was virtually nonexistent in the 1990s. Gay marriage was still illegal and public opinion was relatively low about people who were part of that community. In 1991, 77% of Americans viewed homosexual behavior as "always wrong," according to the Pew Research Center.

That same year, the Gulf War came to an end. Following her service in Operation Desert Storm, Neira gave up her military life to follow a new path.

"Accepting my authentic self came at a really high price," Neira said.

From left, Dawn Strobel, Color Guard officer, Kimberly Stuart, Veterans for Diversity CEO, and Denise Northway, American Legion Post 18 Adjutant, are seen before being honored as part of a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Women's Basketball Pride Game at Klotche Center on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The event was hosted by Veterans for Diversity and was opened by the Veterans for Diversity's Color Guard. More

After leaving the Navy, Neira became a registered nurse, and is now the clinical program director for the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health. She is recognized as being instrumental in getting "don't ask, don't tell" repealed.

Because the fight for gay rights began around the Vietnam War era when the military was viewed negatively, Neira said her two identities have often conflicted in the past.

"Historically, the LGBTQ community has a strain of anti-militarism in it," Neira said. "I do think things have gotten better."

Despite the Trump administration's reinstatement of a ban on transgender service members that was repealed under President Donald Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, public support for LGBTQ-specific veterans is at a historic high.

In the nine years since the repeal of "don't ask, don't tell" in 2011, veterans groups like the American Legion have become allies to LGBTQ soldiers, along with smaller volunteer groups. Healing groups have supported veterans who were discharged for their sexual orientation, and the Pentagon was set to celebrate its ninth Pride parade this summer.

While discrimination against gay people in the military dates to the early 20th century, it wasn't until World War II that official policies were created prohibiting homosexuality in the military.

As a then-presidential candidate in 1992, Bill Clinton vowed to lift the ban, pushing the "don't ask, don't tell" law as a compromise between supporters and critics of his proposal.

Aaron Belkin, director of the Palm Center, a San Francisco-based public policy think tank, said the law made the environment increasingly dangerous for sexual minorities in the military. It gave a green light to harassment that included potential situations of sexual assault, he said.

Because gay service members had to keep their sexual identity hidden, harassment and assault incidents were swept under the rug over the fear of discharge.