Nearly a dozen anti-mask protesters in Utah charged in connection to disrupting May school board meeting

Nearly a dozen anti-mask activists in Utah were charged with disturbing a public meeting for their actions at a May school board meeting.

Eleven individuals were charged last week with disrupting a public meeting, a class B misdemeanor, and interrupting the May 4 Granite District Board of Education meeting. The charges were filed by the South Salt Lake City attorney. The Salt Lake City School District said in a statement that many of the individuals are not “associated with the district as patrons or residents.”

"While there was a police presence at the meeting, the decision was made in advance to be nonconfrontational unless the situation became violent," Ben Horsley, the school's communications director, told the Washington Examiner. "Regardless, there are repercussions for these actions, and the board was unable to conduct its business as a result of these disruptive criminal actions. The board and district encourage civil discourse as we model appropriate behavior for our children and students."

On the day of the board meeting, the state reached the threshold required to lift COVID-19 public health orders, but the mask mandate stayed in place for the rest of the school year, according to CBS News. People showed up to the meeting to criticize the continued mask requirement.

Those who disrupted the meeting did so by shouting over speakers, booing the board, and continuing the raucous behavior, according to videos of the meeting. At one point, chants of “No more masks! No more masks!” broke out. As the board attempted to regain control of the crowd, a man stood up and shouted, "You will listen to us!"

The 11 charged have been identified as: Ted Michael Tyler, Scott Randall Sherner, Debora Noriko Arai, Sophia Anderson, Angela Kay Van Leeuwen, Andrea May Jorgensen, Bernadette Ethel Brockman, Jeremy Kawika Dunyon, Kasey Ray Wilson, Sara Lea McArthur, and Kaleb Jeremiah Pierce. If convicted, they face up to six months of imprisonment and fines of up to $1,000.

Police are searching for one additional person in connection to the disturbance at the meeting, according to the school district.

The South Salt Lake City attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

