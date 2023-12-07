Nearly a dozen charged in Augusta meth ring
Nearly a dozen people in the Augusta area were recently indicted on federal charges for participating in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation.
The 10 defendants in USA v. Walters are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Multiple defendants are also facing charges related to meth possession and distribution and illegal gun possession, according to the release.
A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison, substantial fines and a supervised release after incarceration, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Here's a list of the defendants in the recently unsealed indictment:
Edward Jake Walters, 29, of Grovetown
Phillip Smith, 49, of Augusta
Dustin Bayles, 35, of Thomson
Glen Taylor, 42, of Beech Island, South Carolina
Linda Campbell, 52, of Augusta
Joshua Wasden, 35, of Thomson
Brian Hilliard, 40, of Augusta
Gary Holcomb, 59, of Martinez
Donnie Skillman, 46, of Augusta
Destiny Poole, 23, of Grovetown
Each defendant has appeared in U.S. Magistrate Court for initial hearings and are awaiting further proceedings, according to the release.
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 10 people charged in Augusta meth ring