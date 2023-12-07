Nearly a dozen charged in Augusta meth ring

Nearly a dozen people in the Augusta area were recently indicted on federal charges for participating in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation.

The 10 defendants in USA v. Walters are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Multiple defendants are also facing charges related to meth possession and distribution and illegal gun possession, according to the release.

A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison, substantial fines and a supervised release after incarceration, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Here's a list of the defendants in the recently unsealed indictment:

Edward Jake Walters, 29, of Grovetown

Phillip Smith, 49, of Augusta

Dustin Bayles, 35, of Thomson

Glen Taylor, 42, of Beech Island, South Carolina

Linda Campbell, 52, of Augusta

Joshua Wasden, 35, of Thomson

Brian Hilliard, 40, of Augusta

Gary Holcomb, 59, of Martinez

Donnie Skillman, 46, of Augusta

Destiny Poole, 23, of Grovetown

Each defendant has appeared in U.S. Magistrate Court for initial hearings and are awaiting further proceedings, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 10 people charged in Augusta meth ring