Nearly five million children and young people at risk of measles across Europe

Some 4.5million young people in Europe are at risk of catching measles because they have not been vaccinated against this highly infectious disease, research has shown.

An analysis of vaccination rates across countries in the European Union and European Economic Area shows that about four per cent of the people born in the region since 1999 are not fully protected against the disease.

The number is roughly equivalent to an entire birth cohort being completely unvaccinated, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) report warns.

However, the true figure is likely to be much higher because it does not include babies who are too young to be vaccinated.

The analysis adds to growing concerns over low vaccination rates with the number of measles cases on the rise around the world.

In Europe 44,000 cases of the disease were reported in 30 countries between January 2016 and the end of March this year: an “exceptionally high number of cases” compared to the previous three years, says ECDC.

Romania has been the hardest hit by measles with more than 16,000 cases of the disease over the period, followed by Italy with more than 8,000 cases then France, Greece and Germany.

Those most at risk of contracting the disease were those aged 0 to four, with 40 per cent of cases occurring in this age group. However, the report also showed that 29 per cent of cases occurred in those aged 30 or above.

Experts say that 95 per cent of eligible children must receive both doses of the measles vaccine in order to achieve “herd immunity” and prevent large-scale outbreaks.

However, just four countries in Europe have met this target: Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden.

The latest data from the NHS shows that coverage for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination in the UK was 91.2 per cent in 2017-18, the lowest rate since 2011-12.

The largest number of people at risk of catching measles is in Italy, where more than 1,135,000 people aged between 0 to 20 are not fully vaccinated – this is equivalent to 10.6 per cent of all the children and young people in that age group.

The UK has the second highest number of children who are not fully protected – 600,000 children or four per cent of the age group.

Austria has the highest proportion of children who are not fully protected – 12.8 per cent of 0- to 20-year-olds are at risk of catching the disease, the report revealed.

All these countries have had extended periods of time when 95 per cent vaccination rates have not been achieved.

The ECDC urges countries to ensure that it achieves 95 per cent immunisation targets and to ensure that those who have missed out on vaccinations get them.

Vytenis Andriukaitis, EU commissioner for health and food safety, said measles should have been eliminated in the European region by 2000.

“However, Europe is still far from being a measles-free continent. These numbers are just unacceptable, especially given that an effective vaccine against the disease has existed since the 1960s.”

