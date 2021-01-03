Nearly half of Americans blame Republicans and McConnell, and 32% blame Democrats and Pelosi for the lack of $2,000 stimulus checks, a new poll shows

Inyoung Choi
Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Alex Wong/Getty Images; Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

  • Nearly half of Americans believe that "Republicans in Congress and Senator Mitch McConnell" was to blame for the inability to pass the $2,000 stimulus checks, according to a new poll published by the progressive think tank Data for Progress.

  • Nearly one-third said the failure to pass the $2,000 checks was due to "Democrats in Congress and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi," according to the same poll.

  • House lawmakers voted in favor of bumping the second round stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider a standalone bill to increase the check amount.

Nearly half of respondents to a newly released poll blamed Republican lawmakers and Senat Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for Congress' inability to agree on $2,000 stimulus checks. 

The new poll, published Friday by the left-leaning think tank Data for Progress, revealed that 47% of 1,166 people surveyed responded that "Republicans in Congress and Senator Mitch McConnell" were to blame for the delay in reaching a consensus on the checks.

In comparison, 32% said it was "Democrats in Congress and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi." Just 15% of respondents said President Donald Trump was to blame. 

After months of failures and stalled negotiations, lawmakers finally came to a consensus on a new coronavirus relief package at the end of December. President Trump initially refused to sign the deal, complaining about various provisions and urging that Congress include $2,000 stimulus checks, before eventually signing the bill on Sunday. The signed bill includes $600 stimulus checks. 

After the bill was signed, House lawmakers voted on a separate bill to bump the $600 stimulus checks up to $2,000. But the bill faces a roadblock in the Senate - McConnell recently rebuffed efforts to pass a standalone bill to increase the stimulus checks, Business Insider's Oma Seddiq reported.

 

