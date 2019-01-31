Nearly half of Americans have heart disease, study says

Nearly half of all U.S. adults are dealing with some form of cardiovascular disease, said a new study, driven largely by changes in guidelines for classifying high blood pressure.

According to the study from the American Heart Association, 121.5 million Americans, or about 48.5 percent, dealt with heart or blood vessel disease as of 2016.

The study also shows deaths from cardiovascular disease rose from more than 836,000 in 2015 to over 840,000 in 2016.

Findings were published in the peer-reviewed AHA journal Circulation.

The rise in Americans with heart disease is much higher than the 92.1 million reported in 2014. A key reason is changes to guidelines on measuring high blood pressure. In 2017, the AHA and American College of Cardiology updated its guidelines to define high blood pressure as a reading higher than 130/80, down from the original 140/90.

When removing just cases of high blood pressure, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease among Americans is 9 percent, or 24.3 million Americans.

"As one of the most common and dangerous risk factors for heart disease and stroke, this overwhelming presence of high blood pressure can’t be dismissed from the equation in our fight against cardiovascular disease,” said Ivor J. Benjamin, M.D., volunteer president of the American Heart Association and director of the Cardiovascular Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin, in a statement.

The study also found significant declines in smoking, a major risk factor for developing heart disease. Between 2015 and 2016, 79 percent of adults were non-smokers, up from 73 percent in 1999-2000.

