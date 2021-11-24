Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Skip Black Friday and Shop During Small Business Saturday Instead
Support the local shops near you, as eight in 10 survey respondents note that local shops are the heartbeat of their community.
State Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego officially loses to Assemblywomen Stanfield as votes were certified in Burlington, other counties
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) brushed off speculation that former President Trump could become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans take back control of the lower chamber next year."I just don't think that'll ultimately happen," Christie told Julie Mason on Sirius XM's "Julie Mason Mornings" when asked about speculation Trump would come back to Washington to be Speaker, an idea floated recently by Trump's former chief of...
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
In the wake of Steven Matz signing with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving the New York Mets a final chance to match or exceed the offer, Steve Cohen was angry.
NASCAR’s regular season was full of silly season news. Where does that leave Cup Series lineups before 2022?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' toe injury could actually be a result of his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
Dez Bryant wasted no time in taking shots at Jason Garrett following his termination from the New York Giants.
The men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
Lacey Chabert announced that her older sister Wendy has died. The Mean Girls actress shared the news on Instagram.
She took off his last name from her Instagram bio.
Imagine the pain the alligator went through as the tooth grew.
Snack wisely to protect your memory.
Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like Steven Cohen. The billionaire trader behind Point72 Asset Management has shown that he can survive the vicissitudes of Wall Street. After recovering from Federal inve
What if Julian Edelman was a part of the mass migration to Tampa?
“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.
"It was the most extreme thing that I've ever been through," Emily Skye says of her home birth on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom
Halle Berry shared her "weird" but not so weird, sexual turn on during an interview with rapper Young M.A. on the promo trail for her upcoming Netflix film "Bruised."
Teachers have always had to expect a certain amount of stick from their pupils. It’s part of the job; normally we don’t grumble too much about it. Over my 14 years in the profession I’ve worked across nine secondary schools, teaching history in Wales, Blackpool, and Liverpool.
Alan Belcher has transformed into a hulking heavyweight since his MMA career ended in 2013. Watch him knock out his opponent in his pro boxing debut.