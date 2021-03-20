Nearly half of Americans think Black people face a lot of discrimination, survey says

DeMicia Inman
·3 min read

14% of Americans believe white people face a lot of discrimination

According to new data released by the Pew Research Center, most Americans believe that discrimination does exist against minority groups in the United States.

The survey was conducted between March 1 and March 7, 2021. The methodology report revealed a total of 12,055 panelists responded out of 13,545 who were sampled, for a response rate of 89%, minus two panelists who were removed from the data results. The target population for this survey was non-institutionalized people ages 18 and older, who live in any of the 50 states.

Participants were asked to indicate how much discrimination Black people, Hispanic people, white people, and Asian people faced using a scale that marked either “a lot,” “some,” “only a little” or “none at all.” They were also asked about the LGBTQ+ community, men, women, and different religious groups. The survey found that 80% of Americans believe there is “some” or “a lot” of discrimination against Black people. 76% said the same about Hispanic people and 70% said the same about Asian people.

One Year Anniversary Of The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Marked By Protests
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: People participate in a protest to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched no-knock raid at her apartment. Her death was one of the drivers of wide-scale demonstrations last year over policing and racial injustice in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

46% said Black people face “a lot” of discrimination, 30% responded Hispanic people face “a lot” of discrimination and 27% said Asian populations face “a lot” of discrimination. Only 14% believe white people face a lot of discrimination, according to the data. 29% of people surveyed selected the option that white people do not face discrimination at all. Only 5% of people believed Black people and Hispanic people did not face discrimination, while 7% believed the same for Asian communities.

The survey results also showed Black people were more likely to believe that Black people face high levels of discrimination.

Political affiliations also impacted the survey results. Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say minorities face discrimination while Republicans were much more likely to believe there is a lot of discrimination against white people.

Research reported by GALLUP found that discrimination against Black people is prevalent in professional spaces. The data revealed one in four Black and Hispanic workers reported recent discrimination at work with discrimination reports even higher among young Black employees. According to the report, three in four Black workers said their treatment was race-based.

The GALLUP survey was conducted between Nov. 6-Dec. 1, 2020 and in total, more than 8,000 respondents were surveyed. The group included more than 3,500 white workers, more than 2,000 Black workers and more than 2,000 Hispanic workers.

Image via Pexels
Image via Pexels

The Pew data also highlighted groups beyond race and how Americans ranked the discrimination against them. According to the report, “Majorities of Americans say that Muslims, Jews, gays and lesbians, and women all face at least some discrimination in today’s society, while fewer than half (44%) say that Evangelical Christians face some or a lot of discrimination.”

