Nearly half of homes pay more council tax than Buckingham Palace

Close to half of all households are now charged higher rates of council tax than those levied on Buckingham Palace, data shows.

Some 46pc of households, or 11.6 million homes, now pay more than the £1,828 band H council tax rate charged on the King’s Westminster residence. This is up from 32pc of households – some 7.5 million homes – in 2011-2012.

Meanwhile a home in the same council tax band in Rutland, home to Britain’s highest council tax rates, will pay £4,843 this year – more than double.

Some of the most expensive council tax areas include Lewes in Sussex, Gateshead in Kent, Nottingham, Dorset and Oxford, all of which will pay more than £4,660 on band H properties this year.

Since 2012, the average Westminster council tax has increased by just £211.

The change is dwarfed by the likes of Elmbridge in Surrey and Wokingham in Berks, among others, where the tax has increased by £742 over the same period, according to analysis of Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures.

It comes amid calls for the council tax system, which is based on property valuations dating back to the early 1990s, to be reviewed. The regime has not undergone significant reform since, despite vast changes in house prices.

Successive governments have resisted calls to revalue properties for tax purposes, as such a move would likely result in significantly higher bills for many – particularly in London and the South East.

The levy has been described as “indefensible” by the Institute of Fiscal Studies think tank. However, the Government rejected calls for council tax reform on Thursday.

It said that changes would be expensive and would penalise pensioners on low incomes, who might not be able to afford to remain in their homes if council tax bills were increased.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Any sort of fundamental reform at this stage would probably risk a level of instability in the system that would not justify any of the potential benefits.”

It is in stark contrast to Wales, where properties are to be revalued for council tax purposes for the first time in close to 20 years. The Welsh government announced in November it was consulting on potential overhaul of the outdated system “designed to make the tax fairer”.

While the palace itself does not pay council tax, several properties within its grounds do - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

The main body of Buckingham Palace does not attract council tax, but rather pays business rates. However, several properties within the palace pay band H council tax, according to the City of Westminster Council.

These include the Royal Lodge and the Gardeners Lodge, found within Buckingham Palace’s gardens, as well as apartments within the Crown Equerry’s House, located within the Royal Mews.

Other properties within the mews, including the Chief Clark’s apartment and the “Surgery Flat”, fall into council tax bands G and F respectively.

‘I’m a plumber – so why do I pay more than the palace?’

Richard Smallwood, a plumber from Lewes, said he had been shocked by the increase in his council tax when he moved from Westminster to the East Sussex town in 2009.

Lewes plumber Richard Smallwood pays more than £2,000 in council tax on his four-bedroom house - Christopher Pledger

He said: “We moved from London, from Westminster, so we were paying hardly anything. The services there, I took it for granted, having lived there for ages.

“I never really thought about it being an unmanageable cost or not good value, because it is such good value there. If anything, we probably didn’t need the services as much there.”

He now pays more than £2,000 on his band E, four-bedroom house.

John Stevenson, Conservative MP for Carlisle, said: “The current system does seem to be unfairly affecting those who live in more modest homes and have more modest incomes. There is an inequality in the council tax system that does need a fundamental overhaul.”

He added that on his home in his constituency he pays £266 a month, or nearly £2,700 a year – almost £1,000 more than the rates charged on the palace.

Buckingham Palace was contacted for comment.

