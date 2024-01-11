Nearly a half million Russian soldiers being used in war of conquest and occupation of Ukraine

Nearly a half million invasion forces are being used in Russia’s war of conquest and occupation of Ukraine, Ukrainian intelligence deputy chief, Vadym Skibitskyi, said on Ukrainska Pravda’s ‘(Un)Safe Country’ podcast.

Russia has 462,000 soldiers on Ukrainian territory, with units being approximately 92% to 95% staffed.

35,000 Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) soldiers are operating in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

For reference, this is almost twice as many as the peak number of soldiers the Soviets deployed during the war in Afghanistan (roughly 120,000) and the Americans deployed during the war in Iraq (170,000) — combined.

"There were moments when the staffing level dropped to 89-90%, but due to continued mobilization, they’ve managed to maintain this range at the current level — 92-95%," Skibitskyi said.

Russia has lost over 366,000 soldiers since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

