Nearly half of Muscogee County Jail inmates in quarantine due to COVID exposure

The Muscogee County sheriff has asked the Columbus Police Department to hold off on “large scale operations” until his staff can get a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail under control.

More than 420 inmates are in quarantine due to coronavirus exposures. Eight jail employees and 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release Friday.

In previous outbreaks, Sheriff Greg Countryman said he’s asked Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to hold off on big operations that may result in multiple arrests. That strategy has helped the jail get cases under control. But this most recent request was not considered, Countryman said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

There are 953 inmates being held in the Muscogee County Jail, Countryman said. The rapid spread of the omicron variant has posed a greater challenge compared to previous strains.

“I wrestle with this having had to attend the funerals of two of our beloved Sergeant Deputies to COVID-19,” Countryman said.

As area hospitals operate at or above capacity, jail inmates have, at times, faced treatment diversion, according to the release.

To help reduce the need of transporting inmates to the hospital, jail staff are working closely with their medical contractors to make sure the facility is in compliance. They’re also keeping connected with hospitals to know when they are on diversion, the release said.

Adding to the challenge, several dorms in the jail are undergoing maintenance and cannot be used, Countryman said. Capacity has been reduced from 1060 inmates to around 1000 inmates, he said.

The news release outlined 13 actions the sheriff’s office is taking to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak including masks being provided to inmates and staff, continued intake testing and quarantine procedures for those being processed, and utilizing donated COVID-19 test kits to test about 400 inmates and employees per week.

Ministry and outreach volunteer services and inmate visitation are suspended. Virtual visits are allowed for family members, Countryman said. Non-violent offenders who do not pose a threat to the community will receive a principle summons and be released.

COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County dropped from 4,544 cases in a two-week period on Jan. 20 to 3,370 cases on Jan. 27, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The two-week case rate is 1,759 cases per 100,000 people as of Jan. 27.

Muscogee County reports that 47% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 42% are fully vaccinated.

The sheriff’s office is doing what is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone in the jail, Countryman said in the release.

“The virus is just as much a threat today as it has been since its inception,” Countryman said. “Our deputies are in harm’s way due to the nature of the profession.”