Nearly half of Republicans don't want Trump to run for reelection in 2024, new poll shows

About 44% of Republicans don’t want former President Donald Trump to run for reelection, according to a new poll.

The poll, published last week from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 70% of adults, regardless of party affiliation, don’t want Trump to seek another term in the White House, compared with 30% who disagreed. Some 93% of Democrats said the same, along with 63% of Independents.

The results also differed depending on respondents’ education levels. About 65% of people with no college degree said they didn’t want Trump to run for reelection, compared to 80% of those who have a college degree.

The poll was conducted from April 13 to April 17 among 1,230 adults. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3.9 percentage points.

Just half of Democrats, or 47%, think Biden should run again in 2024, an Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found. Overall, 26% of Americans said they want Biden to seek a second term.

But 78% of Democrats said they approve of the job Biden is doing, and 81% said they would lean towards voting for him in a general election if he becomes the Democratic presidential nominee, according to the poll.

Biden is preparing to formally kick off his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, Democrats familiar with the plan confirmed to USA TODAY.

But a new USA TODAY/Suffolk poll found that both Biden and Trump face significant challenges in the race for the White House in 2024.

Biden’s support among voters who backed him in 2020 is at risk of being deteriorated by a credible Democratic challenger.

Trump’s support among his 2020 voters is deep, but controversies and criminal charges may make it harder for him to expand support in a general election.

Contributing: Michael Collins, Rachel Looker and Susan Page, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump vs. Biden? Half of Republicans don't want Trump to run in 2024