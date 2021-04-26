Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A whopping 46 percent of Republicans polled after Derek Chauvin was found guilty have a problem with the jury’s verdict.

A CBS News/YouGov poll of more than 2,500 Americans noted the stark partisan differences of opinion related to last week’s verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

According to the poll, 90% of Democrats believe that Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts — for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — was the “right” verdict.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after being found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after being found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

Seventy-five percent of those who declare themselves independents also proclaimed it was the right verdict.

However, just over half of those who claim to be Republicans believe justice was served. A whopping 46% said the Chauvin verdict was wrong.

Another poll, conducted by Morning Consult, noted that 66% of Republican voters believe that “violence against the police” is a more serious issue than violence against Black Americans.

Read More: For 3 ex-cops, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

In the CBS poll, respondents were also asked to rate President Joe Biden and his handling of the situation around Floyd’s death and the subsequent Chauvin trial. Sixty percent of respondents said that they approve of the president’s management of the matter.

The CBS survey also asked respondents to rate how they view their local police department. Black Americans overwhelmingly were less likely to view their local police department as “very good” or “somewhat good.”

Writer and podcast host Amy Siskind wrote on Twitter: “46% of Republicans think the Chauvin guilty verdict is wrong, and 45% of Republicans don’t plan to get vaccinated. Who wants to draw the Venn diagram with Tucker Carlson’s audience?”

Read More: Cori Bush says she ‘will not compromise’ on police reform bill

Carlson himself said on Fox News that “everyone understood perfectly well the consequences of an acquittal in this case. After nearly a year of burning and looting and murder by [the Black Lives Matter movement], that was never in doubt.”

He has continuously perpetuated the myth that Black Lives Matter is an anarchist group that has been burning American cities, while in fact, most racial justice protests are peaceful.

Despite his opinion and those of many of his viewers, several conservative congressional leaders had no objection to the Chauvin verdict. “The justice system works,” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said last Tuesday. “I said last summer that what happened to George Floyd was as wrong as wrong can be, and the justice system will work, and that’s what we saw happened.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Unreturned Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS leads to US woman’s arrest warrant

    Caron McBride discovered criminal record for felony embezzlement over 1999 rental when applying for driver’s license A still from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Photograph: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images It was an honest mistake from a bygone era, but neglecting to return a Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape rented 22 years ago earned an Oklahoma woman a criminal record for felony embezzlement. Caron McBride, 52, discovered the charges earlier this month after she got married and applied for a driver’s license under her new last name in Texas. She was told to call the Cleveland county district attorney’s office in Oklahoma, which told her there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to return the video of the children’s show that records indicate she rented in 1999. “I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,” McBride told Fox25. “Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.” McBride said she has no recollection of renting the video from a store that closed in 2008. But she believes she knows how it might have happened. “I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were eight, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. “I mean, I didn’t try to deceive anyone over Samantha [sic] the Teenage Witch. I swear.” McBride said she had suddenly been let go from several jobs over the last 20 years, which now made sense. “This is why, because when they ran my criminal background check all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement.” A spokesperson for the Cleveland district attorney told Fox25 it planned to dismiss the case.

  • At least 6 police killings occurred in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in Chauvin trial

    At least six police killings took place in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, AP reports. Why it matters: As many nationwide breathed a collective sigh of relief after a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd, some of the six deaths prompted renewed calls for justice and an end to police violence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "The circumstances surrounding each death differ widely. Some happened while officers investigated serious crimes. Police say some of the people were armed with a gun, knife or a metal pole. One man claimed to have a bomb that he threatened to detonate," AP writes. "In several cases, little is known about the lives of those killed and what happened in their final moments."Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, was killed by officer Nicholas Reardon in Columbus, Ohio, just before the verdict in the Chauvin trial was read. Local police released bodycam footage of the incident. Authorities say Reardon fired his weapon to protect a girl that Bryant lunged at with a knife.Bryant's death set off demonstrations in Columbus, with protesters questioning why an officer used lethal force against the young girl. Protesters call for justice for Ma’Khia Bryant at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesTwo men were killed by police in San Antonio, Texas, in separate incidents on Tuesday. The first man was killed by a VIA Transit Police officer during an altercation on a bus. According to police, the man had a gun. It's unclear whether the man, who authorities said was in his 20s, fired the weapon, per CBS local affiliate KENS 5. The second man was killed when police responded to a call that a man had killed a person working in a shed outside his home. The suspect began shooting at the officers, who returned fire, police said, per AP. The names of the two men have not been released. Phet Gouvonvong, 31, had called 911 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Tuesday, saying he had a bomb and threatened to set it off, according to AP. When police arrived, they found Gouvonvong dressed in body armor with a backpack and what appeared to be a rifle.A SWAT team and negotiators attempted to defuse the situation, authorities said, but Gouvonvong was shot when he moved toward police, per AP. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “They had no right taking my son’s life,” Gouvonvong's mother, Marie Gonzalez, told the Telegram & Gazette. “They had no right.”Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was killed as sheriff's deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Few details of the shooting have been released, though a witness said the deputies shot Brown as he attempted to drive away, per CBS News. Seven deputies have been placed on leave.Protesters and lawyers have demanded the bodycam footage from the incident be released. "The verdict of Derek Chauvin was certainly a victory in the fight for equal justice, but the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., only a day later, indicates we have so much further to go," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Floyd's family, as well as Brown's family, said Saturday. Protesters demand the release of body camera footage of the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina . Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty ImagesA white man in Escondido, California, was killed Wednesday when, according to police, he charged an officer with a metal pole. Police were called to the area to respond to reports of a man hitting cars with a metal object. The man's name has not been released, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported he was homeless and lived with mental illnesses. Police said the man was known by law enforcement. They also indicated the department's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team had previously made several attempts to get the man help, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Store refuses to sell gun to man who said he wanted to kill 8 people, Texas cops say

    Police are searching for him.

  • Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

    Following one of the most consequential court cases in recent U.S. history, Hollywood wasted no time in reflecting on the state of race relations and police use of force in Sunday's Academy Awards show. "I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots," Regina King, the presenter who opened the show, said at the start of the broadcast. She was referring to the conviction on Tuesday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty by a jury of all three charges in the death of George Floyd: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

  • Princess Diana’s Iconic Wedding Dress to Be Displayed at Kensington Palace in New Royal Style Exhibit

    Princess Diana wed Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 in the famed wedding gown designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel

  • SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India's health system

    Dr. Gautam Singh dreads the daily advent of the ventilator beeps, signaling that oxygen levels are critically low, and hearing his critically ill patients start gasping for air in the New Delhi emergency ward where he works. Like other doctors across the country, which on Monday set another record for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row at more than 350,000, the cardiologist has taken to begging and borrowing cylinders of oxygen just to keep his most critical patients alive for one more day. On Sunday evening, when the oxygen supplies of other nearby hospitals were also near empty, the desperate 43-year-old took to social media, posting an impassioned video plea on Twitter.

  • Befuddled Larry Kudlow Rails That Biden Will Force Americans To Guzzle 'Plant-Based Beer'

    So no more beer made of grains, yeast and hops? Oh, wait ...

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Lindsey Graham Roasted After Saying Systemic Racism Doesn't Exist

    The South Carolina senator said that America isn't a racist country because it has had a Black president and vice president.

  • Mexico's president steps up battles with nation's courts

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stepped up a campaign of interfering with the nation’s courts after they blocked some of his policy initiatives. One federal judge drew the president's wrath by issuing an injunction against López Obrador's move to limit private renewable and gas-fired energy plants, and a government plan to fingerprint cellphone users. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejía called him a “bought” and “servile” judge, and López Obrador has asked the country's judicial review board to investigate him.

  • U.S. states, cities await guidelines on spending stimulus

    U.S. states and local governments are raring to tap billions of dollars coming their way in new federal stimulus funding, but are anxiously awaiting guidance to determine whether items on their wish lists are allowed. U.S. Treasury Department guidance is also expected to clarify states' ability to cut taxes and may address using stimulus money to pay off debt. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes, and territories to help repair their coronavirus-damaged budgets and economies.

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.

  • Anthony Hopkins beats Chadwick Boseman for best actor, ‘Nomadland,’ Frances McDormand win

    Now that’s an Oscars plot twist. Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for “The Father” in a stunning upset, receiving the honor over the late Chadwick Boseman in an anticlimactic moment Sunday at a ceremony that was otherwise dominated by “Nomadland,” which won three Oscars, including Best Picture. Boseman, who was nominated for his portrayal of a headstrong horn player at ...

  • Graham Calls Qualified Immunity a ‘Problem’ But Says Policing System ‘Not Racist’

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that the U.S. faces racism in the form of “bad actors” but argued that “our systems are not racist,” days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all charges in George Floyd’s murder trial. “America is not a racist country,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “This attack on police and policing…reform the police yes, call them all racists no,” Graham added. Graham said that Congress could reach a bipartisan agreement on police reform if Democrats would alter their calls to end qualified immunity, which safeguards police officers and departments from most lawsuits in cases of police violence. Graham said he would support suing a department instead of individuals. “Qualified immunity is a problem. It’s a pretty simple solution: Don’t sue the police officer, sue the department,” Graham said. “If you want to destroy policing in America make sure every police officer gets sued when they leave the house,” he added. Graham’s comments are in line with those of Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.), who is representing Republicans in police reform negotiations and has proposed legislation that would make it easier to sue police departments for misconduct, rather than making individual officers liable, as Democrats have proposed. Calls to reform or altogether abolish police departments have become pervasive in the last year after Chauvin was seen in video of Floyd’s arrest kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes even as Floyd became unconscious. On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s death set off months of civil unrest and discussions about race and police conduct in cities nationwide.

  • Sex sells: China farm region becomes 'lingerie capital'

    Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it more classy, and Chinese remain a bit shy but are opening up. But the biggest order of all came from North Korea.

  • Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Alicia Arias, 78, of Buena Park, Calif.

    Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.

  • Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign

    Scattered protests took place in Myanmar's big cities on Sunday, a day after Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reached an agreement at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia on steps to bring peace. The junta chief did not submit to calls for the release of political prisoners, including the leader of the ousted civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ASEAN accord lacked any timeline for ending the crisis.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month