  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nearly half of US adults have gotten at least 1 vaccine dose; global death toll tops 3 million: Latest COVID-19 updates

Adrianna Rodriguez and Kaanita Iyer, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. has reported 30% of adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But herd immunity could require the number of fully vaccinated adults to be as high as 85%, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

With cases also on the rise, more contagious variants are making up about half of all infections in the country, leading the White House COVID-19 advisory board on Friday to stress the need for more people to get vaccinated.

Also in the news:

► Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says COVID-19 vaccines would be made available at key airports in the state starting June 1. He made the announcement Friday, as he unveiled plans aimed at bolstering Alaska’s pandemic-battered tourist industry.

►American Indian tribes and Alaska Native communities are getting more than $4 billion from President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation, the White House said Friday. The money will help address a range of issues, including getting more people vaccinated, improvements in testing and contact tracing and reimbursing tribal health systems for lost revenue during the coronavirus shutdown.

► Michigan on Friday extended by five weeks a pandemic order that requires masks in public, limits capacity inside businesses and caps gathering sizes, as the state continued to confront the country’s highest daily coronavirus infection rate.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 31.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 566,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 140 million cases and 3 million deaths. More than 258.5 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 202.2 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: What do I do if I've gotten the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot? Your questions, answered.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Coronavirus death toll tops 3 million people globally

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday. The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is more than the population of Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

And the true number is believed to be significantly higher because of possible government concealment and the many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

The world passed the bleak threshold of 2 million deaths in January, when immunization drives had just started in Europe and the United States. Today, they are underway in more than 190 countries.

White House tackles COVID variants with $1.7 billion boost for genomic sequencing

The White House on Friday announced plans to help states detect and curb the spread of emerging COVID-19 variants by investing $1.7 billion in genomic sequencing, or the process to map the genetic code of a virus.

The funding, which comes from President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package, will be allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help states and other jurisdictions monitor potentially more contagious COVID-19 strains, including the variants driving another surge in Michigan.

- Courtney Subramanian

Gym instructor one of the women who developed blood clots after J&J vaccine, company says

One of the six women who developed an extremely rare blood clotting disorder after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a 26-year-old gym instructor from the New Jersey-Pennsylvania area, the pharmaceutical company told a federal advisory committee Wednesday.

Described as “overweight, but active,” the woman spent a week to 10 days in the hospital before being discharged with a prescription for anticoagulant medication, Dr. Aran Maree, the chief medical officer for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The woman went to the emergency room about a week after she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Maree said. Neither she nor the hospital were identified. She was given Benadryl and the painkiller paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, and sent home.

Later, diagnostic scans showed that she had several blood clots in major blood vessels in her brain, abdomen and lungs, he said.

- Lindy Washburn, NorthJersey.com

Contributing: Mike Stucka, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID updates: US reports 30% of adults fully vaccinated

Recommended Stories

  • Biden faces pressure to act on gun reform

    President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to address gun violence in the wake of recent mass shootings, which he calls "a national embarrassment."

  • Why it's a weekend for self care

    After a tirelessly tragic week, I hope everyone can get some much needed rest this weekend.

  • Cuba's new leaders won't have 'historical legacy' as a shield in post-Castro world, scholar says

    For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will soon be without a Castro in a formal, day-to-day leadership position. Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel Castro, confirmed Friday that he's stepping down from his role as the leader of the country's Communist Party, with President Miguel Diaz-Canal expected to take on double duties, as the Castro brothers did before him. The younger Castro, who is 90, is poised to remain an influential figure on the island, but he likely won't interfere with daily governance, The New York Times notes. That means a new era is on the horizon, as Cuba faces challenges from both the coronavirus and a struggling economy. The next generation of leadership could allow for more free-market activity, a path that's not completely new for Cuba; Raúl, who is considered more pragmatic than his brother, began the process of implementing some reforms following Fidel's death in 2011, but it's been a slow grind. There's no guarantee a new regime will change that — Richard Feinberg, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, told Al Jazeera that he thinks it's the "worst possible moment" for reforms because the government has "no money." That said, urgency may rule the day in a post-Castro world. Arturo Lopez-Levy, the author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up View of Change and an assistant professor at Holy Names University, told Al Jazeera that, unlike the brothers, their successors will have to "rely on performance — not on historical legacy — to exercise power and as a source of legitimacy." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planYou should start a keyhole gardenBiden bungles the politics of refugees

  • U.S. Networks Cover Prince Philip’s Funeral Ceremony — With Lots And Lots Of Talk And Commentary

    All the major broadcast and cable networks carried the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, a mark of how significant the Royal Family is in the U.S. But in the prelude of the service at St. George’s Chapel, there was a bit of a contrast between coverage on American outlets and those on the other […]

  • The immigration confusion is coming from inside the White House

    Analysis: President Joe Biden promised to reverse President Donald Trump's crackdown on migration. So far, he's reversing himself.

  • Globetrotting climate envoy Kerry makes Biden team’s first visit to China

    John Kerry became the first senior Biden administration official to touch down in China this week. He's also been the first to sit down with a string of world leaders.Why it matters: Kerry may no longer be secretary of state, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise after a glance at his calendar. The unusual role could make Kerry a foreign policy force multiplier for President Biden, or potentially a source of mixed messages. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: As presidential climate envoy, Kerry has already met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, among other dignitaries. While in New Delhi last week, he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was also visiting. That meeting fell as talks were beginning on the Iran nuclear deal, which Kerry and Lavrov helped negotiate in 2015, and as Russia was building up troops on Ukraine's border — though it's unclear if they discussed either topic.Kerry is expected to meet this week with multiple senior Chinese officials with portfolios extending far beyond climate.Still, he may be inclined to keep the focus narrow. Kerry has argued that coordination on climate change should be kept apart from tensions with Beijing on other issues.The big picture: Kerry's itineraries reflect the fact that decisions on climate policy are ultimately made at the head of state level, notes Axios' climate reporter Andrew Freedman. They're also a sign of the high priority Biden is placing on the issue.As he travels the world, Kerry's stature, relationships with many key global players, and close relationship with the president could prove major assets for Biden.But there's also room for confusion. A curious foreign diplomat recently asked me to explain where Kerry fell in the administration hierarchy and whether he got along with Secretary of State Tony Blinken."Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is focused squarely on climate change," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.Flashback: Blinken was Kerry's No. 2 when he led the State Department. Now Kerry works downstairs in Foggy Bottom, and Blinken sits in Kerry's old office and flies on his former plane while serving as the new face of U.S. foreign policy.While Kerry was traveling to China, Blinken was in Brussels to coordinate with allies on the Afghanistan withdrawal and Russia-Ukraine tensions. Today, Blinken traveled to Kabul.Kerry, by contrast, travels light and often commercial. He hasn't weighed in on issues beyond his brief, and if there are any tensions between the two seasoned diplomats, they haven't spilled out into the open.What to watch: Kerry wants to convince China, the world's top carbon emitter, to set more ambitious near-term climate targets. He's also hoping Chinese President Xi Jinping will agree to take part in the virtual climate summit Biden is hosting April 22–23.Before arriving in Shanghai, Kerry told the WSJ that climate was a "free-standing issue," set apart from other priorities.That may be a difficult balancing act to pull off in practice — for the U.S. and China, and for Biden's high-profile climate envoy.Go deeper: John Kerry and China's long road ahead on climateMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's where CA stands with vaccine distribution, herd immunity

    "I would guess that we're pushing 50% of people with some degree of immunity right now in California," said UCSF epidemiologist, Dr. George Rutherford, who continued. "I think we'll be getting towards something approaching herd immunity maybe mid-May or something."

  • Border fiasco spurs a blame game inside Biden world

    “It’s been a steep learning curve" for Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, said one senior administration official.

  • Fauci, Jordan clash over what it takes to reopen

    The nation’s top infectious disease expert clashed with Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan Thursday over what it will take for the country to reopen more amid the coronavirus pandemic. (April 15)

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth,’ Rep. Maxine Waters Tells Rep. Jim Jordan During Tense Exchange About COVID

    The spat came as Jordan argued with Dr. Anthony Fauci about health guidelines Jordan said were restricting his "liberties"

  • Former U.S. Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker, full recovery expected -spokesman

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families

    Before he began receiving hormone therapy eight months ago, Dylan Brandt felt insecure and out of place. Then the 15-year-old transgender boy started taking testosterone in August. Unless opponents are successful in blocking it with a lawsuit, Arkansas' ban will take effect late this summer.

  • 'We're way too high to be thinking that we've won this race:' Expert on reopening

    Health experts are wary to consider a floor target for COVID-19 cases before recommending the U.S. fully remove restrictions.

  • Tennessee Titans’ projected win total for the 2021 season

    How many wins is Las Vegas projecting for the Titans in 2021?

  • Biden's appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

    As the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, President Joe Biden is calling for action. Three months into his presidency, Biden's robust agenda is running up against the realities of his narrow Democratic majority on Capitol Hill and the Senate's limited ability to tackle multiple pieces of large-scale legislation at once. With the White House focusing first on a sweeping coronavirus relief package and now a sprawling infrastructure plan that is likely to dominate the congressional calendar for months, issues like gun control and police reform appear likely to take a back seat.

  • Spring snowstorm wallops portions of New England, could bring 50 mph gusts and a foot of snow

    The heavy, wet snow made travel hazardous in some areas and threatened power outages from downed trees and power lines.

  • 'Time for American troops to come home': Biden announces Afghanistan withdrawal by Sept. 11

    The war in Afghanistan has cost more than $2 trillion and more than 2,300 American lives. More than 38,000 Afghan civilians have been killed.

  • J&J scientists refute idea that COVID-19 vaccine's design linked to clots

    Scientists at Johnson & Johnson on Friday refuted an assertion in a major medical journal that the design of their COVID-19 vaccine, which is similar AstraZeneca's, may explain why both have been linked to very rare brain blood clots in some vaccine recipients. The United States earlier this week paused distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, in U.S. women under age 50, out of about 7 million people who got the shot. The blood clots in patients who received the J&J vaccine bear close resemblance to 169 cases in Europe reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine, out of 34 million doses administered there.

  • Kentucky Derby 2021 food: Recipes for traditional Kentucky snacks, pies, desserts

    Bring 147 years of Kentucky history to your home for the 2021 Kentucky Derby with these traditional Bluegrass eats and treats.

  • Fauci believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track'

    Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci believes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will get 'back on track' soon after reports of rare blood clotting prompted U.S. regulators to pause its use this week.His comments come a day after advisers to the CDC delayed a vote on resuming the J&J shots, until it had more data on the risk.Fauci told Reuters Thursday the pause is a good sign that U.S. regulators take safety seriously, but urged them to make a decision on the vaccine soon."You know, the concern is that the longer you draw it out the more they'll be, you know, concern about not only that that vaccine, but there might even have an impact on vaccine hesitancy in general."The blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine closely resemble cases seen in Europe with the AstraZeneca vaccine.Some European countries are already backing away from using both.Denmark announced Wednesday it would stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether.Fauci said Thursday that decision could be premature until countries find out whether the adverse events are occurring more than they would normally.But countries with no other vaccine options may have to weigh those risks against the risk of COVID-19, which has also been linked to the same type of brain blood clots."You know, you're really going to have to make an interesting judgment call. If you have alternative vaccines, fine. But if you don't, you may need to say, you know, it's a very, very small risk, but the advantage of giving people vaccines far outweighs the risk of that adverse event."Meanwhile, as more Americans receive the vaccine, pressure is mounting to further lift coronavirus restrictions."What has to happen before Americans get their freedoms back?"In a heated exchange with Representative Jim Jordan on Thursday, Fauci said it was still too soon to lift social distancing measures across the U.S. and hit back at claims that Americans' first amendment rights were being violated."I don't look at this as a liberty thing. I look at this as a public health thing."The U.S. has reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.