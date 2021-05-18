Nearly half of violent criminals in Scotland are avoiding prison sentences, figures reveal

Telegraph reporters
The figures prompted claims the SNP are letting violent criminals &quot;off the hook&quot; - PA
Violent crime has surged in Scotland but more than half of those responsible are avoiding prison sentences, according to official figures published yesterday that prompted claims the SNP are letting them "off the hook."

Government statistics released on Tuesday show that the overall number of criminal convictions in Scotland fell in 2019, continuing a trend of declining figures over the last 10 years.

Despite violent crime rising between 2018-19 and 2019-20, with a 21 per cent increase in convictions from the previous year, only 52 per cent of these criminals were given a prison sentence.

This rise in non-sexual violent crime is partly due to a rise in the number of people convicted for attempted murder and serious assault, up by 11 per cent compared to the previous year, according to the annual Criminal Proceedings in Scotland report.

Meanwhile, convictions for rape and attempted rape decreased by eight per cent to 130.

Chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, Sandy Brindley, said the conviction rate underlined the need for all political parties to follow through on their manifesto commitments to scrap the controversial ‘not proven’ verdict, which is unique to the Scottish justice system.

“In 2019/20 there were 2,343 rapes and attempted rapes reported to the police, but only 300 prosecutions and just 130 convictions,” she said, adding it is “clear” the Scottish criminal justice system is “failing the vast majority of people in Scotland who have been raped”.

The Scottish Tories claim the overall figures show that the SNP’s “decision to effectively scrap prison sentences of less than a year” will lead to “dangerous criminals being let off the hook”.

1,200 fewer criminals were given prison sentences of 12 months or less in 2019-20 than in the previous year, which Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr says is “further evidence of the SNP’s soft touch justice attitude” and “failure to put victims first”.

“They continue to let victims down again and again despite violent crime being on the increase,” he said.

“All too often they pander to the interests of dangerous criminals rather than standing up to victims.”

Mr Kerr demanded that SNP ministers “recognise that their policy seeking to abolish sentences of less than a year is failing victims every single day”.

“They should immediately abandon this approach and ensure our hardworking frontline police officers have the resources they need to truly clamp down on violent crime,” he added.

The figures also revealed that hate crimes due to sexual orientation rose by 19 per cent to 420, while convictions linked to domestic abuse increased by five per cent. The domestic abuse "aggravator" was introduced in 2017.

The number of domestic abuse convictions was welcomed by Scottish Women’s Aid, who said they were proof the “gold standard” legislation was working.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Decisions about sentencing in any given case are for the independent courts and a court can impose a sentence of 12 months or less as it is a presumption, not a ban on short sentences. Evidence shows re-offending rates are lower for those serving their sentences in the community."

