Nearly home: Teen pilot lands in Germany on global flight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EGELSBACH, Germany (AP) — Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford landed in Germany on Wednesday on the penultimate stop of her bid to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo.

Hopefully one day away from sealing the record, the Belgian-British 19-year-old said that she's looking forward to getting home after “a long five months.”

Rutherford is due to land Thursday in Kortrijk, Belgium, where she embarked on her trip on Aug. 18. American aviator Shaesta Waiz was 30 when she set the existing record for the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo in 2017.

“Growing up, I didn't see many other female pilots. I always thought that was really discouraging,” Rutherford told reporters after landing her single-seater Shark sport aircraft at Egelsbach, an airfield a few kilometers from Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest. “So I'm hoping to encourage more girls to go into aviation and kind of show a friendly face, so that if a girl likes aviation and she sees me, she knows she's not the only one.”

She was initially supposed to finish her trip on Monday, but bad weather has caused several delays during the journey.

Rutherford's flight saw her steer clear of wildfires in California, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. She said she's “really excited” to get home.

“Now to think that I'm home tomorrow, I don't think I've processed it — it still feels strange, I still feel like I should be months away,” she said. “I'm happy that I've done it, but it's been really difficult."

“There's been amazing moments, but then there's been moments when I have feared for my life and I would not want to do that again,” Rutherford added.

“Once I'm home, I think I'm going to sleep for about a week” and then talk about her experiences, she said. She hopes to go to university to study engineering in September, in the U.K. or the U.S.

The men’s record for the youngest solo round the world flight is held by Travis Ludlow of Britain, who set that benchmark last year at 18.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pilot survives small plane crash while trying to land in Wake County, officials say

    The pilot was the only person onboard and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

  • The deployment of 5G in the US is disrupting flights from India

    The deployment of 5G in the US has forced Air India to curtail operations to that country. The airline yesterday (Jan. 18) tweeted details of the affected flights from India to various airports there.

  • Former SpaceX engineers bring autonomous, electric rail vehicle startup out of stealth

    Parallel Systems, a company founded by three former SpaceX engineers to build autonomous battery-electric rail vehicles, came out of stealth mode on Wednesday with a $49.55 million Series A raise. The company, which has raised $53.15 million to date, including a $3.6 million seed round, is working to create a more efficient, decarbonized freight network that flows on top of existing railway infrastructure. The funds will be used to build Parallel System's second-generation vehicle and launch an advanced testing program that will help the startup figure out how to integrate its vehicles into real-world operations, according to co-founder and CEO Matt Soule.

  • Only one US airline ranked in the top 5 for having the youngest fleet of aircraft in North America, with Canada and Mexico dominating — here's the full list

    Canadian and Mexican ultra-low-cost airlines ranked higher than most US airlines. But one US airline did make the top spot.

  • This 1 Chart Illustrates Why Boeing Is Going to Be Fine

    The past three years have been miserable ones for shareholders of Boeing (NYSE: BA). Before Boeing was able to address the design flaw -- a computer problem rather than a structural one -- the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, crimping demand for air travel, and subsequently crimping demand for passenger jets. In several months during 2020, Boeing sold no new planes and delivered only a relative handful.

  • Airlines warn of 'catastrophic' crisis when new 5G service is deployed

    U.S. airlines and cargo carriers on Monday warned that the new 5G wireless service set to deploy Wednesday could ground flights, potentially stranding thousands of Americans overseas and delaying the delivery of key goods.In a letter to Biden administration officials, executives of major carriers wrote that C-band 5G causes disruptions to airplanes' instruments that could make "huge swaths" of the U.S. fleet unusable. They noted that by...

  • Major U.S. airlines warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis in less than 36 hours, when AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service. The airlines warned the new C-Band 5G service set to begin on Wednesday could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable, "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and cause "chaos" for U.S. flights. "Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others in a letter first reported by Reuters.

  • 10 major airlines have signed a letter warning of massive flight disruptions and supply-chain chaos as AT&T and Verizon plan to roll out 5G services

    The carrier said the 5G services could disrupt multiple systems in widebody aircraft. The nations's commerce "will grind to a halt," they added.

  • Flight attendants arrested in Hong Kong for breaking COVID-19 rules

    Hong Kong police have arrested two flight attendants for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules after they were reportedly linked to a local outbreak of the omicron variant.The flight attendants, who are said to have worked for Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific air carrier, face a fine and six months in jail if convicted, Bloomberg reported.Hong Kong police did not name the airline in their statement but Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam later...

  • Airlines warn of "catastrophic disruption" in 5g service deployment

    The CEOs of leading U.S. air cargo and passenger carriers on Monday warned the Biden administration there could be "catastrophic disruption" after AT&T and Verizon deploy a new 5G service this week.Driving the news: They said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other top federal officials ahead of the C-Band 5G service's deployment Wednesday that "the nation's commerce will grind to a halt" and "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas."Get market n

  • Airlines disrupted worldwide by U.S. 5G 'nightmare'

    Global airlines cancelled or rejigged dozens of flights as the on-off rollout of 5G mobile in the United States triggered what one airline pilot called a "nightmare" of scheduling for carriers grappling with fast-changing airplane restrictions. A decision by two U.S. wireless carriers to delay switching on the powerful new telecom masts near key airports, following protests from airlines about possible interference, came too late to avoid a ripple of cancellations on Wednesday. Airlines across Asia and several in the Middle East and Europe said they were cancelling some flights or switching models, with much of the initial disruption hitting the Boeing 777, for decades a workhorse of long-distance air travel.

  • Retired Staten Island ferry up for auction after price slash

    The John F. Kennedy Ferry was taken out of the fleet of boats that transport straphangers between Staten Island and Manhattan last August.

  • Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential 5G interference could affect altitude readings on some jets, with airlines citing the Boeing 777 among the models in the spotlight. Despite an announcement by AT&T and Verizon that they would pause the 5G rollout https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/biden-administration-talks-head-off-5g-aviation-standoff-2022-01-18 near airports, several airlines still cancelled flights or switched aircraft models. The United States auctioned mid-range 5G bandwidth to mobile phone companies in early 2021 in the 3.7-3.98 GHz range on the spectrum known as C band, for about $80 billion.

  • Aviation Turmoil Reduced, Not Resolved, by Latest 5G Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- For the third time in less than two months, the U.S. aviation system on Tuesday faced the threat of widespread flight disruptions over potential 5G interference, only to get a limited and temporary reprieve.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Va

  • AT&T and Verizon Will Delay 5G Near Some Airports After U.S. Airlines Said It Would Cause 'Catastrophic Disruption'

    "To be blunt, the nation's commerce will grind to a halt,” airline executives warned in a letter Monday

  • Verizon, AT&T delay 5G rollout around some airports after stark warnings from US airlines

    A showdown between the nation's major airlines, the FAA and AT&T and Verizon appears to be cooling after both telecom giants agreed at the last minute to pause a portion of their 5G-C rollout on Wednesday. "At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment," AT&T said in a statement Tuesday.

  • US airlines warn of impending 5G flight disruption

    Airlines say the start of 5G mobile phone services on Wednesday will hit aircraft navigation systems.

  • 5G news - latest: Rollout branded ‘reckless’ by Pilots Association amid flight cancellation chaos

    Follow the latest updates

  • Airlines curtail 5G expansion plans in U.S.

    Pressure from airlines and air cargo carriers once again slowed 5G expansion plans in the U.S.Why it matters: The country’s already-strained air transport sector (from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to the pandemic) can’t afford more disruptions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome 85% of all presently registered aircraft or rotorcraft could be impacted by the deployment of 5G technology, Robert Mann Jr., an airline industry consulta

  • AT&T, Verizon agree to delay 5G implementation at some airports

    AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks to allay airline safety concerns but several major international carriers said they were canceling or amending some US services.