Nearly a month after motorcycle wreck, man dies; I-495 crash also leaves 1 dead

A 71-year-old motorcyclist who was badly injured in an April crash near New Castle died earlier this week, Delaware State Police said Thursday.

According to police, the man and his 65-year-old wife were driving on Route 13 near School Lane just before 4 p.m. when a Volkswagen Jetta tried to make a U-turn. This caused the back right side to hit the front of the motorcycle, according to police.

The man and his wife were taken to the hospital and later released, but on Monday, the man died, police said.

He will be publicly identified once family is notified.

Fatal crash on I-495 near Edgemoor

The man's death came two days before a 30-year-old man was killed on Interstate 495 near Edgemoor.

According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Solera north on the south side of the interstate around 10:45 p.m. when he sideswiped three vehicles before losing both his tires.

He then crossed onto I-495 northbound, this time going the correct direction, but was driving slowly due to not having two tires. He was hit from behind by a Kia Forte, according to police.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, police said, and died at a local hospital. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether they believe alcohol or drugs were a factor. They will release the man's name once family has been notified.

