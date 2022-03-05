Nearly one month later; 19-year-old Fayetteville women still missing

Kaitlin Marie Benjamin-Olsen, 19, has been missing since Feb. 5, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearly a month ago, a Silver Alert was issued for a young Fayetteville woman, who still hasn’t been found.

“I just want her to come home," mother Lisa Benjamin said Thursday.

Benjamin's daughter, Kaitlin Marie Benjamin-Olsen, 19, was last seen leaving her Bill Drive home about 2:33 a.m. Feb. 5. Law enforcement and her mother believe she left with an older man she met on Instagram.

She was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms and a black Gray’s Creek High School hooded sweater. She has hazel eyes, strawberry-blond hair and wears glasses.

Her family said that despite her age, she has the mentality of someone much younger.

“My daughter Katlin, is outgoing. She’s very friendly, she talks to anybody,” Benjamin said. “She is 19 physically, but she is mentally disabled and has the mind of a 7-year-old.”

The mother said the man believed to be involved in her daughter’s disappearance is about 65-years-old.

“That man is like her grandfather's age,” she said.

Days before her daughter disappeared, Kaitlin and her 21-year-old brother met the man at a Family Dollar in Fayetteville, Benjamin said. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has publicized a surveillance picture from that meeting in hopes of identifying him.

Information regarding Kaitlin Marie Benjamin-Olsen, 19, and/or the identity of the man thought to be a suspect in her disappearance, should contact Senior Sgt. Nicole Mincey at 910-677-5514 or CrimeStoppers at 910- 483-8477.

“The man in that photo, he’s not related to us, he’s unknown,” Benjamin said.

The mother said, the only thing she knows about him, is that his first name is Chris.

Benjamin believes the man made “promises” to her daughter.

“He coached her out of her bedroom window. My child has never ran away before, never tried to do this,” she said.

Kaitlin took a backpack, her cell phone, and her tablet with her, her mom said.

Benjamin said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told her Kaitlin's phone pinged in Miami on Feb. 7 or Feb. 8 and in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 15.

"Upon further investigation, someone convinced Benjamin-Olson to meet in person," Brown said.

"The man in the photos is someone who might have information on Benjamin-Olsen’s whereabouts. We do not have this man’s name or age at this time. We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man."

Anyone with information on Kaitlin's whereabouts or who knows the identity of the man can contact Senior Sgt. Nicole Mincey at 910-677-5514 or CrimeStoppers at 910- 483-8477. Information can also be submitted at https://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

