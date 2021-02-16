Nearly a year into pandemic, Chippewa County Jail still has zero COVID-19 cases

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.

Feb. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — While nearly 7,000 Chippewa County residents — more than 10% of the county's population — have gotten sick with COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly a year go, there hasn't been a single confirmed case in the Chippewa County Jail.

Jail Capt. Curt Dutton said they implemented policies immediately last spring to make sure the building stayed virus-free. The first step was placing everyone who is arrested in a solitary cell for two weeks before being moved into the cell blocks.

The bigger challenge has been keeping the 29 workers, who come and go from the building every day and interact with the inmates to varying degrees, healthy. At least one jail employee got the virus last year, but recovered and returned to work.

"This is 100% kudos to the staff," Dutton said Monday. "They can't get enough credit for following the procedures put in place. Some people say we're lucky, but luck favors the prepared."

The jail's operations have changed slightly. For instance, many inmates at state prisons used to come to the jail for a day prior to a court hearing. However, if they leave the prison, they typically have to sit in quarantine for two weeks before they can re-enter the building. So, many opt to stay in the prison and appear in court via Zoom.

"Our court stuff hasn't slowed down," Dutton said. "We just altered how we do it."

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the jail is sterilized daily.

"We practice what we preach: masks, washing, cleaning," Kowalczyk said. "I have to compliment the entire staff back there. They are essential staff, and obviously can't work from home."

The jail recently acquired 650 Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results in 15 minutes. When the pandemic began, Kowalczyk said they obtained several hand-held thermometers.

Deputies also ask people they come in contact with if they have been sick, and that has helped keep the staff healthy, Kowalczyk added.

In recent weeks, all the jail staff have been able to get their first vaccine shot. When workers were initially asked if they wanted it, perhaps 40% said they could take it, he said. However, in recent weeks, many who initially balked at getting the shot changed their minds. Kowalczyk said he is not mandating workers get the vaccine.

On a national level, there has been a discussion of when inmates should be eligible to get vaccinated. Kowalczyk said there are about 100 inmates daily incarcerated in the jail, and he isn't aware of any of them having gotten inoculated. He doesn't know when inmates will be eligible for vaccines.

County Administrator Randy Scholz praised Kowalczyk, Dutton and the jail staff for taking the virus so seriously right from the beginning of the pandemic.

"One of the keys there is they did an outstanding job of establishing protocols very early," Scholz said. "There is a process, and they have to be disciplined and do it every day. I couldn't be prouder of that group. It's a great example of everyone working together."

