Nearly a quarter of Republicans said Trump getting convicted would make them more likely to support the embattled former president: Politico/Ipsos poll

Donald Trump Jr. looks on as Donald Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, speaks in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2016. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A new poll from Politico/Ipsos details how American adults said they feel about former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal cases.

According to the poll, most American adults said they want his sensitive documents trial to happen before the GOP primaries begin.

Additionally, nearly a quarter of Republican adults said a conviction in the sensitive documents case would make them more likely to support him.

Nearly a quarter of Republican adults said they'd be more likely to support former President Donald Trump if he gets convicted in his federal sensitive documents case, according to a new poll from Politico/Ipsos.

According to the poll, which was conducted between June 27-28 and has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points, 24% of Republican adults said a conviction would strengthen their desire to vote for Trump in November 2024.

At the same time, however, just a few percentage points more of Republican adults — 28% — said the opposite: that a conviction in the sensitive documents case would make them less likely to support the embattled former president.

If Trump, who was indicted in June by a federal grand jury and charged with 37 felony counts, is ultimately convicted, the poll shows that Republicans are split as to what his punishment should be.

According to the poll, if the former president gets convicted during the trial, only 16% of Republican adults said he should face imprisonment. Additionally, if convicted, 39% — or more than one in three GOP adults — said Trump shouldn't be punished at all.

And while Trump previously called the case a "witch hunt," an audio recording obtained and aired by CNN that's a part of the investigation against the former president, reveals him showing off a secret Pentagon documents related to a potential attack on Iran.

"This was done by the military and given to me," Trump can be heard saying in the recording. "See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

A trial date in the sensitive documents case is set for mid-August, however, the date is tentative at best as both sides will likely need more time to prepare, which may not sit well with most.

According to the Politico/Ipsos poll, the majority of American adults want Trump's sensitive documents trial to take place before election and even before the GOP primaries begin in early 2024.

