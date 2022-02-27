Nearly six years after long delay

Feb. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A convicted sex offender who was caught red-handed picking through a woman's underwear drawer was finally sentenced to serve five years and 10 months in prison.

Michael J. Smith, 32, of Russell, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a single count of second-degree burglary in connection with the March 30, 2019, break-in. At the time of his plea, there was a disagreement between defense attorney Michael Curtis and Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn on whether Smith should serve his time concurrently or consecutively to an out of county case.

Eventually, Judge George Davis ruled he would serve his time concurrently to the other case — however, it appears he was never actually sentenced.

Smith appeared in court Friday from the Boyd County Detention Center on a motion by Curtis to waive his court cost, due to how long he'd be incarcerated. It was then that Davis and Conn pointed out Smith had never been sentenced.

So Davis went ahead and sentenced the man, who'd spent nearly three years in jail at this point.

Smith was previously convicted in Greenup County on a third-degree rape charge and is a convicted sex offender.

At the time of the 2019 break-in, Smith was reportedly drunk and naked.

