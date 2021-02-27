Nearly three dozen GOP mayors back Biden's COVID-19 relief package

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Holt
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

  • Roughly 32 GOP mayors are backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

  • The support is a stark contrast to the bill's opposition among congressional Republicans.

  • The House passed the bill on Saturday and it now heads to the Senate where resistance is anticipated.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

While President Joe Biden faces firm opposition to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package from congressional Republicans, many elected GOP officials outside of Washington DC are singing a different tune.

Roughly 32 GOP mayors, representing cities from Oklahoma City and Arlington, Texas to Carmel, Indiana and Mesa, Arizona, are among 425 mayors who backed the relief bill in a letter through the US Conference of Mayors to Congress.

"American cities and our essential workers have been serving at the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year," the mayors wrote. "Despite immense fiscal pressure, your local government partners oversaw those efforts, while trying to maintain essential services and increase our internal capacity to provide support for residents and businesses who have been crippled by a tanking economy."

Congressional Republicans have blasted the price tag of Biden's bill, deriding the local economic relief as a "blue state bailout" for Democratic cities and states.

GOP Rep. Trent Kelly of Mississippi echoed such a sentiment at a House committee meeting this week.

"What I see is a bailout for poorly-run (cities and states), not money that is earmarked for those who have discovered losses based on COVID," he said.

Some Republicans have also argued that the economic forecasts for many localities were above expected projections, eliminating the need for increased federal funds.

During a CNN segment yesterday, GOP mayors David Holt of Oklahoma City and John Giles of Mesa defended the need for additional aid.

"I don't know a city where revenues have gone up," Holt said. "That is news to me and I think that is not true. Whether your mayor is a Republican or a Democrat, revenues are down."

He added: "The idea that this is a red state/blue state or red city/blue city thing is really a myth. Everybody is down. Everybody needs some support to get their services back to the level that people expect."

When asked if Mesa was a "poorly-run city," Giles rejected such a characterization.

"I'm very proud of the way that we've administered the COVID relief that we received a year ago," he said. "There are a lot of people in Mesa that received food and utility assistance. Our first responders were funded. We were able to get kids back into school, to help with our school districts to have the remote learning devices they needed."

He emphasized: "I would invite any scrutiny that partisans would like to apply to the way that we've administered the funds that we've received thus far."

After the relief bill passed the House in a near party-line 219-212 vote yesterday, the group praised the outcome as it heads to the Senate.

"The fiscal relief passed today will help close deep budget holes and enable cities to be an engine of our recovery," they wrote. "But the job is not done. Mayors urge the Senate to now act quickly on this package and preserve the desperately needed resources for cities of all sizes."

Earlier this month, a group of GOP senators led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine sought to reduce the size of the relief package to roughly $600 billion, but Democrats proceeded with their bill through the reconciliation process, which would allow them to pass the bill through party-line votes.

If all 50 Democrats back the relief bill on the Senate floor in the face of united GOP opposition, then Vice President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote will assure its passage.

Holt, for his part, said that he was singularly focused on the well-being of his city.

"I'm a one-issue voter," he told USA Today. "If it's good for cities, and especially for Oklahoma City, I'm going to be supportive. The $350 billion for cities and states is a no-brainer to me, regardless of your political party."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Amanda Gorman, Chrissy Teigen To Headline International Women’s Day Event For Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi PACs

    Amanda Gorman and Chrissy Teigen are billed as special guests for a virtual fundraiser on March 8 for Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi’s political action committees. Clinton and Pelosi also will participate in the 7 PM ET event, which will mark International Women’s Day. Tickets start at $25 per person, and those who contribute from […]

  • Protesters rally on steps of Georgian parliament

    Protesters reached the Parliament building in Tbilisi and rallied outside before going on a march in the center of the capital.Police on Tuesday (February 23) detained Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, after storming its offices and clashing with his supporters.Melia has been accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019, a charge he dismisses as politically motivated.The case prompted Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to step down and warn that Melia's detention could to exacerbate political divisions in the country.Georgian Dream political party won a parliamentary election in October last year, but the opposition said the vote was rigged and marred with violations.

  • Bears have been ‘persistent’ in their interest in acquiring Russell Wilson

    The Bears are among the shortlist of teams that Russell Wilson would agree to be traded, and the interest is mutual.

  • Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

    The Boss’s blood alcohol level was one quarter of limit for driving

  • Russell Westbrook announces plan to open an academy in South L.A.

    NBA star Southern California native Russell Westbrook is launching an academy for middle school and high school students in South L.A.

  • 16-year-old drowns rescuing little brother after they fall through ice, OH officials say

    A department of natural resources officer also died after suffering a “medical emergency” at the scene, officials say.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’

  • Trumps accused of treating White House staff like ‘concierge’

    Employees also claim that Barack Obama and his family craved privacy while in executive mansion

  • President Pence, anyone? In Mike Pence’s hometown, residents ponder his legacy and his future

    Mike Pence is returning to his home state of Indiana to decide his future, but residents in his home town of Columbus are torn on his legacy, reports Richard Hall.

  • Salesforce reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue, fueled by soaring demand for its cloud-based software as remote work stretches further into 2021

    Salesforce's revenue has grown quarter after quarter in the last year as more businesses subscribed to its cloud-based enterprise software.

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • First known COVID variant case detected in Durham County, health officials say

    There are 37 known cases of the contagious COVID variant across North Carolina, the CDC reports.

  • Tech boss sues former employers for almost £1 million claiming knock to head caused him to lose career

    A £50,000-a-year tech boss is suing his former employers for almost £1 million amid claims that banging his head on the office door caused him to lose his career. IT boss Stephen Long has said that running into the top of a doorframe in a poorly lit basement at work has caused his career working with computers to be derailed. Mr Long was the head of IT for a luxury travel agent at the time of the accident in 2015 but now he is making just £8,000-a-year as a gardener at a stately home in Norfolk. He says he "suffered a considerable blow to the forehead" when running to the assistance of a friend in his Chester offices. The Norwich resident claims that he has since struggled to land a job and he is now suing his former bosses, Elegant Resorts Ltd, in the High Court for £920,000. Mr Long says that without his head injury, he could have continued to climb in his chosen field, landing salaries of up to £150,000. But lawyers for Elegant Resorts say the accident caused only a "modest bump to the head" and are claiming that Mr Long’s problems can be chalked down to psychological symptoms brought on when he was told he might face "the chop" at work. The court heard from Mr Long’s barrister, Marcus Grant, that his client was left with amnesia and a concussion after accidentally running into the top of the doorframe while rushing to help a colleague who was lifting a heavy office cabinet in May 2015. Judge Richard Pearce was told the 46-year-old suffered a "considerable blow to his forehead - sufficient to cause a concussive head injury". Since his knock Mr Long says he has battled with poor balance, anxiety, fatigue, acute depression and reduced memory, and can no longer hold down a job in the demanding world of IT. Lawyers for Elegant Resorts say Mr Long was plagued by medical worries before the accident and that he had a pre-existing somatic condition, in which victims suffer chronic pain and symptoms often without any clear medical origin. "It is our case that Mr Long's pre-accident and post-accident condition is essentially one and the same," explained Elegant Resorts' QC, Marcus Dignum. Psychiatric experts agree he has developed a "severe depressive disorder that has been ongoing since May 2015 - two months after the accident". Elegant Resorts have admitted "primary liability" for the incident but say Mr Long also bears some blame for failing to switch on the lights or avoid an "obviously low beam". The trial continues and the judge must now decide whether the collision triggered Mr Long's breakdown and the loss of his career.

  • GOP senator rejects $15 minimum wage saying he once earned $6 an hour, or $23 with inflation

    Republicans point to wages they earned as young people decades ago despite rising inflation that has outpaced Americans’ earnings

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.

  • Turkey says Greek jets harass research vessel over Aegean Sea

    Turkey said on Tuesday that four Greek jets harassed a Turkish research vessel in the Aegean Sea but Athens denied the accusation, which comes as the two NATO members seek to resume talks over maritime disputes. The Cesme research vessel started survey work last week in international waters between the two countries, prompting Greece to protest. The Turkish defence ministry said the four Greek F-16s approached the Cesme on Monday and one dropped a chaff flare two nautical miles from the vessel.

  • Militant involved in OPEC kidnapping buried in Lebanon

    Anis Naccache, a Lebanese former guerrilla fighter who was part of the team led by Carlos the Jackal that kidnapped oil ministers in 1975, was buried in Beirut following his death two days ago in Syria at the age of 70, witnesses said. Naccache took part in the 1975 OPEC conference hostage-taking in Vienna led by Venezuelan guerrilla fighter Carlos the Jackal in which three people were killed. He was later jailed in France after he was found complicit in an attempted assassination of Iran's former Prime Minister Shahpur Bakhtiar in Paris in 1980.

  • Texas lieutenant governor says people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during a winter storm.

  • Signs you may have a caffeine sensitivity and alternative ways to boost energy

    Caffeine sensitivity causes symptoms like headaches, insomnia, and anxiety. While usually not dangerous, it can be uncomfortable.