Nearly Three-Quarters of Californians Don’t Want Newsom to Run for President

Seventy percent of California voters do not want Governor Gavin Newsom to run for president in 2024, according to a new poll from the Quinnipiac University.

Just 22 percent of voters in the Golden State said their governor should enter the race. Even a majority of Democratic voters (54 percent) do not want to see Newsom run.

“A resounding thumbs down from the home team as California voters tell the Governor: if you have designs on the big job beyond Sacramento, we’re not on board,” said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University polling analyst.

Newsom has said he would not challenge Biden in the Democratic primary in 2024.

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he told Politico of his decision not to run, though its less clear what his intentions would be if Biden chose not to run again.

Californians were mixed on Newsom’s job performance: 44 percent approve of the job he is doing as governor, while 45 percent disapprove.

The poll was conducted between February 23 and 27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The results come after a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggested Biden’s age could be a liability in the general election. Sixty-five percent of Americans said Biden is “too old for another term as president,” when told Biden would be 82 at the start of a second term and 86 at the end of it. Meanwhile, just 45 percent said the same of former president Donald Trump when told he would be 78 at the start of his second term and 82 at the end of it.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll also showed good news for Trump in a hypothetical general election match-up against President Biden. Trump now leads Biden 45 percent to 43 percent, marking the first time Trump has led Biden in a general election survey since last June, according to Yahoo.

More from National Review