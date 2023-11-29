Nearly two dozen Bank of America branches closing across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bank of America is closing, or has already closed, nearly two dozen branches across the Bay Area, KRON4 has confirmed. Locations set to close include the San Francisco locations at 1 Market Street, 1275 Fell Street, and 800 Irving Street.

Other SF locations at 501 Brannan Street and 3250 Mission Street have already closed. BofA branches in Hayward, Los Altos, Pinole and St. Helena, among others, have also already closed.

SJ man who kidnapped his carjacking victim arrested, police say

“Financial center closures are driven by changing banking behaviors and where we have multiple financial centers close together,” a BofA spokesperson told KRON4. “These closures represent a small percentage of our retail presence in the region, and does not account for new financial centers we have opened or renovated.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Bank of America remains committed to the Bay Area and cited the bank’s 120-year history in the region.

Bay Area Bank of America branches that are closing:

Location: 200 Kentucky St., Petaluma — Date of closure: 08/13/2024

Location: 1200 Fairmont Drive, San Leandro — Date of closure: 08/20/2024

Location: 1253 A St., Hayward — Date of closure: 08/20/2024

Location: 337 Main St., Pleasanton — Date of closure: 08/20/2024

Location: 300 Lakeside Drive, Oakland — Date of closure: 03/12/2024

Location: 3250 Mission St., San Francisco — Already closed

Location: 501 Brannan St., San Francisco — Already closed

Location: 300 Lakeside Dr, Oakland — Date of closure: 03/12/2024

Location: 901 Fremont Ave, Los Altos — Already closed

Location: 26801 Mission Blvd, Hayward — Already closed

Location: 1221 Tara Hills Dr, Pinole — Already closed

Location: 1001 Adams St, St. Helena — Already closed

Location: 1275 Fell St, San Francisco — Date of closure: 11/28/2023

Location: 1053 Sunvalley Blvd, Concord — Date of closure: 12/05/2023

Location: 2925 Scott Blvd, Santa Clara — Date of closure: 11/28/2023

Location: 200 Cochrane Plaza, Morgan Hill –Date close: 11/28/2023

Location: 1 Market St, San Francisco –Date of closure: 01/30/2024

Location: 800 Irving St, San Francisco — Date of closure: 02/27/2024

Location: 3491 McKee Rd, San Jose — Date of closure: 03/26/2024

Location: 1400 Moraga Way, Moraga — Date of closure: 01/30/2024

Location: 43591 Mission Blvd, Fremont –Date of closure: 04/02/2024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.