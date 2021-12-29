Nearly two dozen firearms stolen from Harford County pawn shop, authorities say

Almost two dozen guns were stolen from a Harford County pawn shop after several people gained access to the store by crashing into it with a stolen vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.

Sometime before 5:15 a.m. on Friday, police say multiple people used a stolen vehicle to ram through the front doors of a pawn shop in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway.

They stole 23 weapons stowed in a glass storage area and fled the store in two unknown vehicles, according to law enforcement.

State troopers ask anyone with information to call 410-879-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.