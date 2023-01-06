Nearly two dozen Missourians were charged in Jan. 6 riot. Here is what’s happened to them

A Christian elementary school teacher, a U.S. Marine veteran, two convicted felons, a gun store owner and a civil engineer.

These are some of the nearly two dozen Missourians charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Two years after thousands of Donald Trump supporters descended on the nation’s Capitol in protest of Joe Biden’s election as the nation’s 46th president, the cases of hundreds charged in the riot are still going through the courts.

And the arrests continue to pile up.

“The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane,” the Justice Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

More than 950 people from nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia have been charged with crimes related to the breach, including more than 280 charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement, the Justice Department said.

Twenty-three Missouri residents are among those charged. Here are their names and the details of each case.

For the names and details of Kansas defendants, click here.

Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, was charged Jan. 16, 2021, accused of possessing a wooden name plate torn from the entrance to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Hernandez, the first Missouri resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection, appeared in numerous videos and photos displaying Pelosi’s splintered name plate like a trophy.

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri — seen during the insurrection carrying a wooden name plate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office — was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A week before she was scheduled to plead guilty, Hernandez was arrested in Franklin County after driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 and crashing into another car, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver.

Hernandez pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor. She was sentenced April 11, 2022, to 30 days in jail, one year of supervised release, 80 hours of community service and $500 restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

Zachary Martin, of Springfield, was arrested Jan. 28, 2021, accused of breaching the Capitol with brothers Michael and Stephen Quick, also of Springfield.

The FBI became aware of Martin’s alleged involvement in the riot after receiving a tip that he had live-streamed a video of himself on Facebook from inside the Capitol building.

This photo from federal court documents shows three Springfield men — Zachary Martin, with beard, and brothers Michael and Stephen Quick, red cap, and Martin’s friend from Alabama, Kari Kelley, who accompanied them to the Capitol.

Martin pleaded guilty on Dec. 23, 2021, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. He was sentenced on March 17, 2022, to three years’ probation, $500 restitution, a $1,000 fine and 60 hours of community service.

At his sentencing, he told the judge: “I just want you to know that I just am truly sorry. It is just totally embarrassing to be here right now.”

William Merry Jr., of St. Louis, who is Emily Hernandez’s uncle, was charged Feb. 4, 2021, along with Paul S. Westover, of Lake St. Louis. The three allegedly went inside the Capitol together, and Hernandez and Merry were accused of stealing Pelosi’s name plate.

William Merry (red cap), Paul Westover (yellow stocking cap, behind sign) and Emily Hernandez (wearing sunglasses) during the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Merry pleaded guilty on Jan. 5, 2022, to theft of government property, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced April 11, 2022, to 45 days in jail, nine months of supervised release, 80 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

At his sentencing, he said: “I’m ashamed of what I’ve seen on the video, the way I acted that day…I just got caught up in the moment, your honor, and I’ve got no excuses.”

Westover pleaded guilty on Dec. 6, 2021, to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced April 11, 2022, to 45 days in jail and $500 restitution.

Westover spoke to the judge at his sentencing: “I think it’s clearly that there was a lot of lack of judgment by many people that day, and my lack of judgment and lapse of character during the events that transpired are beyond regretful.”

Nicholas Reimler, of St. Louis County, was charged Feb. 5, 2021. A civil engineer who worked as a materials inspector for the Missouri Department of Transportation between 2014 and early 2018, Reimler was turned in by a Facebook friend who reported him to an FBI tip line. Another Facebook friend provided agents with screen shots of Reimler’s posts about his plans to attend the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, a St. Louis County civil engineer, was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. According to charging documents, the two photos on the left show Reimler in the Capitol during the insurrection. The photo on the right is Reimler wearing a similar cap in a social media post.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2021, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the first Missouri defendant to enter a guilty plea in a Capitol riot case. Reimler was sentenced Dec. 10 to one month of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

At his sentencing, Reimler told the judge: “The violence, destruction and loss of life at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., should have never happened.”

Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, who prosecutors allege is a member of the far-right Proud Boys Kansas City chapter, was arrested Feb. 11, 2021, on multiple felony charges.

The former police officer was indicted Feb. 26, 2021, along with Ryan Ashlock, William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne and Arizona siblings Cory and Felicia Konold for conspiring to breach the Capitol.

Prosecutors said Colon marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a large group of Proud Boys. At the time, he was carrying a pocket knife and wearing a backpack, tactical vest, tactical gloves, boots, and a helmet adorned with orange tape, according to the Justice Department. He proceeded past the police barricades and onto the Capitol’s West Plaza, climbed a wall to get to a higher level, then entered the building about 2 p.m.

“While inside the Capitol, Colon obstructed police officers who were attempting to lower retractable doors to stop rioters from proceeding further into a portion of the building,” the Justice Department said in a news release. “Colon used his hands to stop one door and placed a chair in its path. He remained in the Capitol building until about 2:50 p.m.”

Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs pleaded guilty in April 2022 to a felony charge of obstructing law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Colon pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, to one felony count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Colon faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Colon also is among dozens of defendants named in a civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general of the District of Columbia that calls the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers domestic terrorists and seeks to recover the costs of the insurrection.

Stephen Brian Quick, of Springfield, was arrested along with his brother, Michael Aaron Quick, on Feb. 12, 2021.

Stephen Quick told the FBI that “a change came over the crowd” as it neared the Capitol and that he felt “ashamed” about entering the building.

Stephen Quick, of Springfield, at the U.S. Capitol the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Stephen Quick pleaded guilty Dec. 23, 2021, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. He was sentenced March 17, 2022, to two years of probation, $500 restitution, a $1,000 fine and 60 hours of community service. He told the judge he was “truly embarrassed with our actions.”

Michael Quick said he was in the building for five to 15 minutes. His goal, he told the FBI, “was to show support so Congress would investigate irregularities in the election and do something about it.”

Michael Quick, of Springfield, Missouri, inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael Quick pleaded guilty Dec. 23, 2021, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. He was sentenced March 17, 2022, to two years’ probation, $500 restitution, a $1,000 fine and 60 hours of community service.

Zachary Wilson, of Springfield, was charged Feb. 12, 2021. His wife, Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, at the time a Springfield Christian elementary school teacher, was charged six months later, on Aug. 2, 2021.

Prosecutors said the Wilsons illegally entered and roamed through the Capitol, including Pelosi’s office, where Zachary Wilson took a video. Zachary Wilson then posted pictures and video on Facebook. One post said, “First ones in !!!! First thing we found was Pelosi’s office.” When FBI agents later interviewed the couple, they lied repeatedly about their participation in the riot, prosecutors said.

Zachary Wilson, in red jacket and face mask, is seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Both pleaded guilty on Sept. 27, 2021, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The two were sentenced on Jan. 27, 2022. Zachary Wilson was sentenced to two years’ probation, 45 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution. Kelsey Wilson was sentenced to two years’ probation, 30 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

At their sentencing hearing, Zachary Wilson told the judge: “I’m incredibly sorry for my part in what has now put a stain on American history.”

A tearful Kelsey Wilson said that her arrest “will undoubtedly be one of the most life-changing things that I will ever go through.”

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson is seen Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Matthew E. Loganbill, of Versailles, was arrested March 29, 2021. He is a firearms trainer and at the time of his arrest was the owner of a Lake of the Ozarks-area gun store called Tooth and Nail Armory.

Matthew E. Loganbill, of central Missouri, faces federal criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Video and photographs of Loganbill taken inside the Capitol showed him refusing to obey the commands of law enforcement, according to court records. They also showed Loganbill wearing a gas mask and helmet. Investigators said he told them he initially brought the gear because he was fearful Antifa was going to infiltrate the protest, then wore those items after police deployed tear gas.

Loganbill’s case, which includes one felony and several misdemeanor charges, is still winding its way through federal court.

Carey Jon Walden, of Kansas City, was charged May 21, 2021. Walden is a U.S. Marine veteran whose participation in the Capitol riot was reported to the FBI by a fellow Marine he once supervised. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced Jan. 19, 2022, to 30 days of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Carey Jon Walden in a “selfie” photograph he took before entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

At his sentencing, Walden told the judge: “It was a terrible day, and I’m really ashamed of myself that I was a part of that.”

Joshua Dressel, of Festus, was charged June 29, 2021. Authorities said he was among the first to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI learned of Dressel’s involvement from a longtime acquaintance who saw him on a video of rioters inside the Capitol that was broadcast on MSNBC.

According to court documents, Dressel had told someone on Facebook Messenger about being in the Capitol that day. In one message, Dressel said, “First 20 or so to break into the Capitol.” The recipient responded, telling Dressel, “You guys are true patriots!!!!” and that they “should be (expletive deleted) proud of yourselves.”

Joshua Dressel, of Jefferson County, Missouri, pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Dressel pleaded guilty Aug. 18, 2022, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18. He faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Nicholas Kennedy, of Sikeston, was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 23, 2021, on felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, along with several misdemeanors.

Federal prosecutors have not released details of his alleged actions on Jan. 6. A court filing on Tuesday said the government had extended a plea offer to Kennedy and he was “continuing to evaluate a potential resolution.” His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Isaac Samuel Yoder, of Nevada, was arrested Aug. 4, 2021. He roamed the Capitol on Jan. 6 dressed as George Washington.

Isaac Yoder, owner of Yoder Lock and Key in Nevada, Missouri, was seen on camera in the Capitol Jan. 6 dressed as George Washington.

Yoder, a locksmith, faces four misdemeanor counts.

In an interview with Newsweek after the riot, Yoder said those who went to the nation’s Capitol were there “to preserve our country.”

“Most of us out there are on the side of the aisle who are the gun owners,” Yoder told Newsweek. “If we had collectively gone there to cause trouble there would have been piles of bodies. We could have leveled things.”

Yoder turned down an offer by the government to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His case is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Cara Hentschel, of Springfield, was charged Sept. 22, 2021. U.S. Capitol surveillance video from Jan. 6 showed Hentschel and a companion, Mahailya Pryer, entering the Capitol through the rotunda doors around 2:43 p.m. and leaving the building through the same doors about 2:51 p.m.

Prosecutors say the women inside the red circle are Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer as they enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, through the Rotunda doors.

Both women had served prison time for previous offenses and both breached the Capitol while on probation or bond for prior felony convictions, according to court documents.

In early July 2021, the FBI got a warrant to search Hentschel’s Facebook account and discovered a conversation between her and another person on Jan. 6, court documents said. The person asked if Hentschel had gotten inside the Capitol. Hentschel responded: “I was the first group in. Yes.” Then, “We storm peloskis office and took her beer. She drinks Corona.”

Prosecutors, however, said the FBI had reviewed surveillance video from near Pelosi’s office and did not see either woman entering.

Hentschel pleaded guilty May 19, 2022, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced Sept. 30, 2022, to 45 days in a “residential re-entry center,” 36 months’ probation, 60 hours of community service, a $500 fine and $500 restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

Hentschel told the judge she was “100 percent very remorseful” for her actions on Jan. 6. “I’m not only embarrassed, but, like, I have been affected by this in so many different ways,” she said.

Pryer also was charged Sept. 22, 2021.

“There were clear signs of violent entry when they entered the building,” court documents said. “The door’s glass panes were shattered, and broken glass was on the floor. Alarms sounded and police had been assaulted in that location minutes prior to their entry into the building. When they entered, officers were still engaged in confrontations with rioters.”

Mahailya Pryer (left) and Cara Hentschel in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pryer pleaded guilty on May 19, 2022, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She was sentenced on Sept. 30, 2022, and ordered to serve 45 days of incarceration, 36 months’ probation and 60 hours of community service. She also was ordered to pay $500 restitution.

At her sentencing, Pryer told the judge: “I am very, very apologetic for what happened on January 6. I do think that it’s a horrible thing. ... I’m very remorseful for what I’ve done, the harm that I caused.”

Jonas Buxton, of St. Charles, who expressed interest in joining the far-right Oath Keepers and Three Percenters militias days before the Capitol riot and entered the building dressed in tactical gear on Jan. 6, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021.

Prosecutors said Buxton breached the Capitol building “battle-ready dressed in a gas mask and tactical vest” and spent about 16 minutes inside, roaming from the Senate Wing to the Crypt.

Jonas Buxton, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, is seen here in federal court charging documents. He pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Buxton, who holds a bachelor’s degree in physics, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022, to a single parading count and was sentenced Dec. 2, 2022, to 18 months’ probation. He also was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine and $500 restitution.

At his sentencing, Buxton told the judge: “I sincerely regret the fact that I participated in an event that has done so much harm. My love for this country extends to its institutions and to its buildings, and the fact that I played any small participation in an event that has done harm to those is something that I sincerely regret.”

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., of Polo, is set to become the first Missouri resident to go to trial in a Capitol riot case. His jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.

Cruz was arrested Feb. 28, 2022. Prosecutors say Cruz first denied invading the Capitol building, then later told agents that reviewing videos he took that day reminded him that he had indeed gone inside.

He told the FBI that when he marched to the Capitol he was under the impression that Congress was in recess and that the vote to certify the presidential election results was to be later in the day.

Prosecutors say this photo from U.S. Capitol surveillance video shows Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., of Polo, Missouri, entering the building through the Senate wing doors.

Prosecutors said Cruz entered the Capitol building about two minutes after the initial breach and walked around inside for seven or eight minutes. They said he used a GoPro to record rioters trying to get into the building, breaking windows and chanting “This is our house.”

Cale Douglas Clayton, of Drexel, faces multiple felony charges, accused of struggling with officers and taking a police baton during the melee outside the building. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 22, 2022.

Federal authorities say this photo shows Cale Douglas Clayton, of Drexel, Missouri, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to his charging documents, video from a Montgomery County Police Department body-worn camera shows Clayton grabbing a police shield on two occasions and taking a police baton that had been dropped by a law enforcement officer. The FBI also found video footage showing Clayton grabbing an Arlington County Police Department officer’s shield. And Capitol surveillance footage shows police trying to recover the baton from Clayton, whose right hand makes contact with one of the officers.

Body-worn camera video from the Metropolitan Police Department shows Clayton outside the Capitol yelling and pointing at law enforcement officers. Among the things he shouts, court documents said: “You guys realize your President told us to be here. Your President! Hey, how does that make you feel? You’re defying your own f------ country!...Are you a Patriot? Or are you a f------ yes man?”

A plea agreement hearing is set for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

John George Todd III, of Blue Springs, was charged on May 3, 2022, after he was allegedly captured on video making threatening remarks to police officers and illegally remaining within the building.

John George Todd III of Blue Springs is seen on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Body-worn camera footage obtained from the Metropolitan Police Department showed Todd yelling at law enforcement authorities, court documents said. “At one point inside the rotunda, while near a law enforcement officer, Todd III yelled, ‘I swear to God, I’ll hip toss your ass into the f------ crowd, mother ------!’” the documents said.

His case was originally scheduled to go to trial Nov. 14, 2022. But at a pre-trial hearing his newly hired attorney infuriated the judge when he said he needed more time to prepare and asked for another year.

A status hearing on the case is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

Devin Kiel Rossman, of Independence, discussed with others on Facebook taking firearms and knives to Washington on Jan. 6, court documents said. He was charged May 12, 2022.

Federal authorities say this photo shows Devin Kiel Rossman of Independence outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The photo was in Rossman’s Facebook account.

Prosecutors said Rossman entered the Capitol building just minutes after the initial breach and remained inside for nearly two hours. While inside, the government said, he roamed the building and eventually reached Pelosi’s office suite, a restricted area. Rossman then “entered the Speaker’s Office suite and tried to open doors while the Speaker’s terrified staffers sought shelter under their desks.” He also took photos and bragged to friends in Facebook messages about entering the area, court documents said.

Rossman pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2022, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In a court document he filed prior to his sentencing, Rossman blamed Trump, right-wing media and other elected officials — including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley — for spreading the “Big Lie” that led to his actions. In the document, his attorney said Rossman was duped by Trump and others into believing that Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election.

He was sentenced Dec. 9, 2022, to 36 months’ probation with a condition of intermittent confinement and a $2,000 fine. He also was to pay $500 restitution.

Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was charged July 29, 2022, with felony weapons offenses and related misdemeanors. He carried a 9mm semi-automatic pistol “held in a distinctive holster that displayed an image of the American flag and had the words ‘We The People’ written on it,” the charging document said. The pistol contained one 9mm cartridge in the chamber and approximately 15 additional cartridges in the magazine.

“Bargar stated that he is always armed and wanted to be armed when he went to the ‘belly of the beast’ for his own ‘self-protection,’” according to the charging document. Checks run on the firearm revealed that it was not registered in the District of Columbia and that Bargar was not licensed to carry a firearm in the District of Columbia as required by law, the document said.

This photo shows Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, Missouri, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bargar told agents he did not know at the time he traveled to Washington, D.C., that it was illegal to possess a handgun there or on federal property. His next court appearance is set for March 9.