Nearly two dozen people arrested during Bridgeport warrant sweep

Nearly two dozen suspects with warrants out for their arrest on various charges were apprehended within 24 hours during a warrant sweep in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The operation, dubbed “Sunrise at Congress 2024,” involved several agencies at the state and local level and targeted suspects wanted on domestic violent charges, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police said Bridgeport Detectives Adam Roscoe and Jesse Meade spent several days planning the operation, which included extensive research to pinpoint the suspects’ locations.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit was assisted by the Westport, Monroe, Trumbull and Fairfield Police Departments, as well as the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force and Gang Unit. The Bridgeport Tactical Narcotics Team and Patrol Division also assisted.

The 22 suspects apprehended during the operation on a total of 28 outstanding warrant include:

Terra Johnson, 42, who was charged with three counts of third-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Patrik Rodrigues-Alonso, 41, who was charged with interfering with a 911 call, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree strangulation/suffocation, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.

Francisco Pancracio, 45, was charged with criminal violation of a restraining order, criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree and disorderly conduct.

Timmy Campbell, 51, was charged with one count of second-degree failure to appear and two counts of first-degree failure to appear.

Joshua Shamar Huff, 32, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening, first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree unlawful restraint and third-degree assault.

Veronica Rivera, 43, was charged with second-degree failure to appear.

Debora Vargas-Zayas, 51, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Roosevelt Womack, 58, was charged with third-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

Samantha Hernandez-Garcia, 26, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Tasha Daniels, 46, was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

Frederick Barnett, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Gisabell Lozada, 21, was charged with third-degree assault.

James Szarmach, 59, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Florentino Bautista, 39, was charged with risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.

Xavier Pugo, 36, was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Brayan Tosado-Soler, 31, was charged with second-degree failure to appear.

Nestor Nunez, 40, was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Rafael Collazo, 60, was charged with second-degree violating conditions of release and violation of a protective order.

Quaran McClain, 27, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.

Jose Henandez, 39, was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree threatening.

Edward Brown, 42, was charged with failure to register — sexual violence.

Glenn Little, 56, was charged with failure to register — sexual violence.