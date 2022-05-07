Nearly two pounds of fentanyl pills found during a probation home inspection in Morgantown

May 7—A home inspection of an active probation participant on Thursday led to the seizure of nearly two pounds of narcotics from a Morgantown residence.

Kaylin Eamon Reese Bishop, 24, of Morgantown, was taken into custody after probation officers located a white powder which field-tested positive for cocaine base, a large vacuum sealed bag of blue pharmaceutical pills, and a digital scale during an inspection of his apartment, a criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, Sgt. Slagle of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for Bishop's Alpine Street apartment where task force agents seized the drugs.

Approximately 884.5 grams (1.95 pounds) of blue pills were taken from the residence. The pills field-tested positive for a substance that contained fentanyl, the complaint said.

Task force agents also removed about 19 grams of white powder /chunks, which again field tested positive for cocaine base, along with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and a firearm.

Bishop is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100, 000 bond.

Less than two weeks ago, on April 26, the task force made another large drug seizure on Alpine Street in Morgantown, resulting in the arrest of four Michigan men who are still being held in North Central Regional Jail.

It is unclear if the two seizures might be connected. Calls made to the Mon Metro Drug Task Force for comment went unanswered.

The Dominion Post reached out to U.S. Attorney William Ihelfeld, who recently held a fentanyl symposium in Morgantown to address the current drug trafficking crisis in the state, for comment on the task force's recent work. Several busts in the area have led to large amounts of drugs seized.

"The large drug seizures made recently in Monongalia County have undoubtedly saved lives, particularly when it comes to the fentanyl that has been confiscated, " he said. "We are fortunate to have the Mon Metro Drug Task Force working overtime to interdict illicit and potentially lethal substances before they hit the streets."

