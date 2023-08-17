Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they wouldn't support Donald Trump in 2024, poll says

WASHINGTON — Nearly two-out-of-three Americans said they would probably not or definitely not support former President Donald Trump in a new poll ahead of the 2024 race for the White House.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 53% of Americans say they would definitely not support Trump if he is the Republican nominee next year, and 11% say they probably wouldn’t support him in November 2024.

Trump was indicted on 13 counts by a grand jury in Georgia earlier this week for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. That marks his fourth indictment of the year and comes amid his mounting legal troubles in other civil cases.

But the former president's criminal charges may not be affecting his grip on Republican voters during the 2024 primary election.

About 63% said of Republicans said they want Trump to run in 2024, according to the polling. And 74% of Republicans said they would back Trump in November 2024.

Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican strategist, told the Associated Press that "there is a meaningful number of voters who have voted for Trump twice and can’t vote for him again after all of this."

He has falsely attempted to cast the indictments as “politically motivated” by his rivals in Washington, including President Joe Biden.

But despite his legal troubles, Trump remains the GOP frontrunner for the Republican Party with 53% of support in the crowded field of GOP candidates, according to a polling average from RealClearPolitics. His indictments have also spurred fundraising for his campaign.

The poll of 1,165 adults was conducted from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they won't support Trump in 2024