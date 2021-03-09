Nearly two-thirds of lower-income Republicans support Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, poll finds

There was no Republican support for President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate, but Republican voters were relatively warm to it, the Pew Research Center found in a new survey released Tuesday.

Overall, Republicans backed the plan at 41 percent, a minority to be sure, but one that's significantly higher than zero. And that support grows even more among lower-income Republicans, 63 percent of whom approve of the plan, suggesting there may be some disconnect between the GOP Senate and its base on the issue.

Pew finds a huge gap in support for Biden's relief bill between lower income and upper income Republicans -- nearly two thirds of lower income Republicans support it. pic.twitter.com/SPpDXILKjV — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 9, 2021

Indeed, more than 25 percent of GOP voters in the lower-income bracket went so far as to say that the bill is actually lacking and should spend more.

More than 1 in 4 lower income Republicans say Biden's $1.9 tn bill doesn't spend enough. pic.twitter.com/KLiaCBeqUz — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 9, 2021

Pew collected the data for the survey between March 1 and March 7, receiving responses from 12,055 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points. Read the full results here.

