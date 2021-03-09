Nearly two-thirds of lower-income Republicans support Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, poll finds

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
There was no Republican support for President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate, but Republican voters were relatively warm to it, the Pew Research Center found in a new survey released Tuesday.

Overall, Republicans backed the plan at 41 percent, a minority to be sure, but one that's significantly higher than zero. And that support grows even more among lower-income Republicans, 63 percent of whom approve of the plan, suggesting there may be some disconnect between the GOP Senate and its base on the issue.

Indeed, more than 25 percent of GOP voters in the lower-income bracket went so far as to say that the bill is actually lacking and should spend more.

Pew collected the data for the survey between March 1 and March 7, receiving responses from 12,055 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points. Read the full results here.

