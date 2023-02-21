Nearly two years after KC police shooting of Malcolm Johnson, activists call for answers

A group of activists is asking for a Department of Justice investigation into the fatal police shooting of Malcolm Johnson, which unfolded at a Kansas City gas station nearly two years ago.

A charging decision has not yet been made.

Organizers with It’s Time 4 Justice said the delay has resulted in a lack of answers, justice and closure for Johnson’s family.

Khadijah Hardaway noted that it took 20 days for charges to be brought against officers who beat Tyre Nichols during a fatal encounter in January in Memphis.

“I think that kind of pressure is needed, especially knowing again the huge time lapse between Malcolm Johnson and Tyre Nichols is evident, the stark contrast,” Hardaway said during a news conference Tuesday.

Mitchell Sudduth added that the community wants answers and is frustrated.

On March 25, 2021, Johnson, 31, was at a gas station counter in the 6200 block of South Prospect Avenue when two Kansas City police officers entered and grabbed him. A video shows a struggle between Johnson and several officers. Three gunshots can be heard, but it is unclear who fired the shots.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which investigated the shooting, claimed Johnson drew a handgun and opened fire at officers. A bullet struck the leg of one of the officers, who immediately returned gunfire, killing Johnson, the patrol said. After the shooting Johnson was taken to Research Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Experts who reviewed videos from a witness and a surveillance camera said Johnson had no chance to surrender when the two officers initially confronted him with guns drawn and that bystanders were put in danger by the officers’ actions. It was also unclear from the videos whether Johnson was armed or willing to comply with arrest.

Sheryl Ferguson said Tuesday that the account given by police contradicted the videos.

“I believe that the Missouri Highway Patrol has been brought in to protect their fellow (law enforcement) members,” she said.

The highway patrol concluded their investigation in June 2021.

About two months later, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office requested a special prosecutor make a charging decision because of a potential conflict arising from prior criminal cases involving Johnson.

A special prosecutor in St. Louis County was appointed.

Chris King, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office, said Tuesday that the special prosecutor is writing a report on their findings and details will be released soon.

In the months after the shooting, local faith leaders who had been allies of the police department, said they lost confidence in its leadership.

At the time, Darron Edwards, of United Believers Community Church, said he wanted the ability to be critical of police when it was warranted.

On Tuesday, he said he has consistently relayed the timeline and communicated obstacles from the special prosecutor to the activists.

The Department of Justice is already investigating the Kansas City Police Department after allegations of racial discrimination within the department surfaced last year.