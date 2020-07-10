Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA): When Will It Breakeven?

Nearmap Ltd's (ASX:NEA): Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. With the latest financial year loss of -AU$14.9m and a trailing-twelve month of -AU$31.6m, the AU$1.1b market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is NEA’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for NEA.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering NEA, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$44m in 2023. So, NEA is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which NEA must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, NEA may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

ASX:NEA Past and Future Earnings July 10th 2020 More

Underlying developments driving NEA’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. NEA currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making loss-making, growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that NEA has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

