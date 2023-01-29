Neath Abbey: HSE probe launched after recycling centre death

An investigation has been launched after a man died at a recycling centre.

The 34-year-old was declared dead at the Fenestration Recycling Company, in Neath Abbey, Neath Port Talbot, on Tuesday morning, police say.

South Wales Police attended and informed the Health and Safety Executive, which is now investigating.

According to its website, the firm offers a UPVC and glass waste disposal service. The police force offered its condolences to the man's family.