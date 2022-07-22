Nebraska AG: No charges over ex-state senator's photos

FILE - Former Neb. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte speaks in Lincoln, Neb., on Feb. 19, 2020. Nebraska's attorney general said he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of a woman on his staff. There is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges against Groene, a spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Groene
    American politician

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general said he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide.

There is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges against Groene, a spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday.

Groene, of North Platte, resigned from office earlier this year after acknowledging that he photographed his legislative aide in his office without her knowledge. The former staffer, Kristina Konecko, said in a complaint to the Legislature’s Executive Board that she discovered the photos on Groene’s laptop, which he had given her to update. She said some of the photos included close-ups of body parts.

Groene, a blunt-spoken, often abrasive Republican who clashed with Democratic colleagues, also ended his candidacy to become a University of Nebraska Regent after the scandal came to light.

Groene said he had been vindicated by the attorney general's decision and that he regretted resigning from the Legislature, saying he did so only because he got bad advice to do so from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers and Executive Board Chairman and state Sen. Dan Hughes — all Republicans.

“I’ve been politically assassinated, cut off at the knees,” Groene told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday.

In April, an investigator hired by the Legislature found that Groene acted in a “boorish, brainless and bizarre” manner but did not commit illegal sexual discrimination or harassment.

Recommended Stories

  • White House doctor: Biden is 'tolerating treatment well,' symptoms improving

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have improved, the White House doctor said in an update after Biden's first day of treatment for coronavirus.

  • California takes swipe at Texas abortion law by allowing private lawsuits in gun cases

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a law that would allow private citizens to sue people who sell, manufacture or distribute assault weapons and guns made at home to avoid tracing. The law is a swipe at a Texas law that allows individuals to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an illegal abortion in the state. Newsom, a Democrat who has been mentioned as a possible presidential contender, signed the legislation on the same day he released an ad in Texas criticizing the state's reproductive rights policies.

  • Feds: Illegal dumping in Houston may violate civil rights

    The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials said is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department's civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws.

  • 5-year-old boy recovering after being shot on Poplar Ave near McDonald’s, MPD says

    A child is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning.

  • Criminal probe of Secret Service texts a 'big deal' as agency draws Jan. 6 committee scrutiny

    The Secret Service, beset by years of lapses and scandals, finds itself the focus of the Jan. 6 committee over deleted texts.

  • Bannon’s Lawyers: ‘Maybe’ He Should’ve Testified to Jan. 6 Panel

    REUTERS/Evelyn HocksteinAfter presenting zero witnesses of their own, Steve Bannon’s defense lawyers closed Friday by asking jurors to consider whether the rightwing podcaster really meant to ignore a congressional subpoena—nevermind that Bannon repeatedly celebrated his own defiance at the time on social media.“What was Steve Bannon's intent?” defense attorney Evan Cocoran asked. “Maybe Mr. Bannon should have taken a different route.”Meanwhile, federal prosecutors remained concentrated on a sin

  • The head of Trump's protective detail, there when the former president wanted to be taken to the Capitol on January 6, is among the 24 Secret Service members whose January 5 and 6 texts are missing

    While the USSS is comprised of approximately 3,200 agents total, DHS requested communication from just two dozen agents.

  • The Gun Lobby Has 'Captured' The ATF, Report Argues

    As the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gets a permanent director, a gun control group says it needs to stand up to the firearms industry.

  • WSJ editorial board: ‘Trump utterly failed’ his Jan. 6 trial

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board criticized former President Trump for refusing to take action on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol, saying in an editorial published Friday that his vice president passed his “Jan. 6 trial” while Trump “utterly failed his.” “Mr. Trump took an oath to defend…

  • Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

    A Chinese man convicted of killing his former wife by setting her on fire was executed in southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday in a domestic violence case that had drawn national outrage. Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.

  • Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

    Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. In both audiences, Walker tried every way he could to steer the conversation back to Sen. Raphael Warnock and a Democratic administration whose popularity lags in this battleground state that President Joe Biden won by the narrowest of margins. “We need to be talking about what people are concerned about, that my opponent seems to be voting with Joe Biden rather than the people of Georgia,” Walker said at a north Georgia produce market.

  • Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims. Clark, who is now also facing a federal investigation into his conduct, is accused of attempting to "engage in conduct involving dishonesty" and attempting actions "that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice," according to a petition filed by the D.C. Bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The ethics charges, dated June 29 and received by the Bar of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals on July 19, were made public on Friday, after Clark was served a copy of them in the morning, said Hamilton "Phil" Fox, the head of the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

  • Jan. 6 panel: Trump spurned pleas to call off mob

    The House Jan. 6 committee closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot. (July 22)

  • Opinion: The other life issue altered by the Supreme Court

    Abortion rights wasn't the only realm in which conservative Supreme Court justices took a giant step backwards this term

  • Leaders of House January 6 committee hail Steve Bannon conviction: 'No one is above the law'

    Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney praised the conviction of former Trump aide Steve Bannon as "a victory for the rule of law."

  • The Procedure I Needed After a Miscarriage Is Now a Crime

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastI’m mad as hell. I am the mother of two beautiful children. But those were not my only pregnancies.Like many other women, I suffered miscarriages. During one of my pregnancies, the doctors told me that for my health they would need to perform a procedure to remove the pregnancy tissue. It’s the same procedure that’s commonly used for abortions, and one that would be at risk with the unnecessarily broad abortion bans that are now becoming our new

  • Incumbent Dennis Woods still silent as Palm Springs council races heat up

    Woods picked up the documents to gather signatures, but hasn't confirmed he intends to run.

  • Jan 6. hearings highlight battle for future of the Republican Party

    Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are stumping for rival GOP candidates.

  • For a leader in Bremerton’s Jewish community, Kennedy ruling isn’t a win for religious freedom

    A student rabbi who knows the feeling of being a religious minority worries where the recent Supreme Court decision on post-game prayers may lead.

  • Capitol rioter who said she wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi jailed for 60 days

    Dawn Bancroft will also serve three years of probation and 100 hours of community service