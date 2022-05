Reuters Videos

STORY: "The United States strongly supports Sweden's application for NATO membership," Austin said.While meeting with Austin, Hultqvist said, "War is raging in Europe on a scale that we have not seen since the Second World War. Russian propaganda can no longer hide the true nature of Russia's fraught and autocratic leadership."U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States would work with Finland and Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to their shared security while the two countries' NATO membership is being considered.