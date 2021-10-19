GOP congressman says he expects to be indicted for lying to the FBI

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) told supporters on Tuesday he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators.

Driving the news: In a video uploaded to YouTube, the congressman sat with his wife and dog in a vintage pickup truck as he announced federal prosecutors in California "accused me of lying, and are charging me with this."

"We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them," Fortenberry added.

A spokesperson referred to the video when Axios called for comment.

The backstory: Fortenberry was one of a number of congressional Republicans who received what authorities said were illegal contributions in 2016 from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire.

He said in his video that FBI agents approached him in 2019 to ask about the donations, and that he ended up sitting for multiple interviews.

"I feel so personally betrayed. I thought we were trying to help," Fortenberry said of his conversations with investigators.

Catch up quick: Axios reported this month that Fortenberry was soliciting funds for a new legal defense fund with warnings he was under FBI investigation.

He's hired attorneys with Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP, according to campaign finance disclosure forms. The firm is based in California, where Fortenberry said he is being charged.

His campaign sent an email Tuesday morning alerting supporters to the impending indictment.

"This has all the marks of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out," it said.

