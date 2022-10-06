Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign to become University of Florida president

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) questions U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON – Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate to become president at the University of Florida, both offices announced on Thursday.

"I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement after the school announced that a search committee recommended him for the job of school president.

The statement did not say exactly when Sasse would relinquish his seat in a chamber that is now split 50-50 between the two parties. The University of Florida still has to go through a formal hiring process.

Sasse, 50, in his second term in the Senate, has often lamented Donald Trump's influence on the Republican Party and frequently clashed with the 45th president. He was one of seven Republican senators last year to vote to convict the former president on impeachment charges that he helped inflame a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The timing of Sasse's departure could be significant. The Nebraska governor would appoint a replacement. Current governor Pete Ricketts is a Republican, but his office is up for grabs in the November election.

The University of Florida Board of Trustees has to approve the recommendation of Sasse as president and is scheduled to consider the appointment at a meeting on Nov. 1.

Before his election to the U.S. Senate in 2014, Sasse served as president of Midland University, a small Lutheran school in Nebraska.

In his statement extolling the Florida job, Sasse said he wants to focus on "the radical disruption of work," and how technology is changing the way people make a living. He again condemned the partisanship that has engulfed Washington, D.C., especially in the time of Trump.

"Washington partisanship," he said, "isn’t going to solve these workforce challenges – new institutions and entrepreneurial communities are going to have to spearhead this work."

Describing Florida as "the most interesting university in America right now,” Sasse stressed on economic themes that marked his career in politics: "It’s the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state – and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption."

Sasse is scheduled to visit the Florida campus on Monday to meet with students, faculty and others associated with the school.

The Nebraska senator would not be the first political official to become a college president.

Mitch Daniels, former governor of Indiana, is president of Purdue. Donna Shalala, who held top jobs at Hunter College and the University of Wisconsin, did a stint as health and human services secretary during the Bill Clinton administration and went on to become president of the University of Miami (Fla.). She is now a member of Congress from Florida.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush congratulated Sasse on his new gig, tweeting: "Ben Sasse is brilliant, a consensus builder and will be a great leader of a great University. Ben and family, welcome to Florida!"

The school said its search committee looked at a dozen candidates, including nine sitting presidents at major research universities, and that Sasse was the committee's unanimous choice.

During his career in the Senate, Sasse was known to be occasionally outspoken on a variety of topics. He once denounced the Houston Astros baseball team as "miserable cheaters," and said that proposals to add members to the U.S. Supreme Court would amount to "suicide bombing of two branches of government."

As for Trump, Sasse criticized the recent Republican president more for his style than his politics, saying the businessman "kisses dictators' butts" and has "flirted with white supremacists."

Trump was no more fond of the senator he called "Little Ben Sasse." He considered promoting a Republican primary challenger to Sasse in 2020, but backed off the idea at the behest of other Republican senators and wound up endorsing him instead – only to later see Sasse vote to convict him on impeachment charges.

“Like a schmuck, I went along with it," Trump told book author Maggie Haberman.

The Gainesville Sun contributed to this report

