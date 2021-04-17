Nebraska mall shooting leaves one critically injured

Dennis Romero and Josh Cradduck and Cristian Santana
·2 min read

Authorities are looking for the suspects who opened fire Saturday in a Nebraska mall, injuring two people.

Officers went through the Westroads Mall in an attempt to locate the suspects Saturday afternoon. However, they "fled the scene and are at large," the Omaha Police Department tweeted.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci described one of the victims as a male and a "trauma candidate." The other victim, he said, is a woman in her early 20s who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place outside a JCPenney located inside the mall, he said during a news conference outside the shopping center.

"It’s not an active shooter incident," Bonacci said. "It looked somewhat isolated."

Following the gunfire, some shoppers were locked inside stores as a safety precaution before police arrived, the spokesman said. The mall stated on its website that it was closed for the remainder of the day.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Public Safety said in a notice to the campus community that the shooting took place at noon. The school is about a mile from the shopping center.

One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday April 17, 2021. (via Google)
One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday April 17, 2021. (via Google)

Students were urged people to stay away from the mall.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents would go to the shopping center to assist with the investigation.

An Omaha police officer was shot and injured at the same Westroads' JCPenney last month after responding to a shoplifting report.

"It’s a coincidence that two incidents have happened so closely together," Bonacci said Saturday. "Omaha is a very safe place."

Critics of the state's Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, noted on social media that he signed a symbolic proclamation earlier in the week that designates Nebraska a pro-gun "Second Amendment Sanctuary State."

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

