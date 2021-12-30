Nebraska man accused in shooting at Larimer County hotel, assault of jail deputy

A Nebraska man arrested on suspicion of a shooting at a Larimer County hotel assaulted a jail deputy during a virtual court appearance Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Larimer County Sheriff's deputies responded to America's Best Value Inn in the 4300 block of East Mulberry Street about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of several gunshots being heard inside, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An employee at the hotel also called 911 while officers were on their way and said there was a man at the front desk with a gun, but the man dropped the gun and the employee was able to get it away from him, according to the release.

Deputies arrived and took a 39-year-old Nebraska man into custody after deploying a Taser. He was taken to the hospital for "evaluation related to intoxication," according to the news release. The Coloradoan is not naming the man because it does not plan to follow his criminal case.

Investigators believe the man and a woman were staying at the hotel together when the woman went to another room where her friend was staying because she was afraid of the man. The man started banging on and kicking the door and then fired multiple shots through the door before going into the lobby, where the employee was able to get the gun from the man, according to the news release.

No one was injured in the shooting at the hotel, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault.

While appearing virtually in court Thursday afternoon from the jail, the man attacked a jail deputy, the sheriff's office said. Other deputies were able to detain the man using a Taser, and the deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Another assault charge is being pursued against the man, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Thursday morning, bond had not been set in the man's case and he remained in the Larimer County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

