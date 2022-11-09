Nebraska man who led drug ring involving SD prison inmates found guilty

A federal grand jury found a Nebraska man guilty Wednesday of leading a Midwest drug ring based in the Sioux Falls area, according to the South Dakota's U.S. State's Attorney's Office.

Ray Noel Camacho, 38, is currently serving a 31-to 64-year sentence in Nebraska for "terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony." Camacho was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering, involving large amounts of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the office.

His charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in custody and/or a $10 million dollar fine.

Camacho, also known as "Pato," was the leader of a large drug trafficking operation responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of meth. Approximately 70 pounds of the meth seized was in South Dakota alone, according to a press release.

Camacho had strategically orchestrated and paid for multi-pound deliveries of meth from Mexico through three-way phone calls made from the South Dakota State Penitentiary. The calls were recorded by the prison and used as key evidence in his trial.

Twenty-one others were recruited by Camacho, including current and former inmates and individuals known to them from the outside community. He was the last of 22 defendants involved in the drug trafficking organization to be found guilty, according to South Dakota's U.S. State's Attorney's Office.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set yet.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Federal grand jury finds Nebraska man guilty of distributing meth in SD