Nebraska man pleads guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol riot

·1 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the case.

In exchange for Brandon Straka's plea, a felony count of impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder was dropped.

In court documents outlining Straka’s guilty plea on Wednesday, prosecutors say Straka, 44, of Omaha, entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob on Jan. 6. In a video he recorded himself, he's heard yelling, “Go! Go! Go!" to encourage others to illegally enter the Capitol, prosecutors said. Straka also is heard on the video chiming in with a crowd chanting “Take it! Take it!" as others tried to take a Capitol police officer’s shield, prosecutors said.

Straka was arrested in Omaha on Jan. 25. In an arrest affidavit, an FBI special agent said that in the video, Straka was wearing the same hat, sunglasses and coat that he wore during a speech at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Straka is a right-wing social media influencer who reportedly founded the #WalkAway campaign during the 2018 midterm election cycle. As part of the movement, Straka billed himself as a one-time liberal who encouraged people to leave the Democratic Party.

Straka faces up to six months in prison when he's sentenced Dec. 17. Federal prosecutors have been leaning toward recommending either short prison sentences of a few months or home confinement in the few resolved cases so far out of more than 600. Even those not accused of engaging in any violence have received some time behind bars.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears slams family for keeping her in conservatorship, says they would ‘f**k with’ her

    Britney Spears was successful in ousting her dad from her conservatorship, but it's clear she has deep drama with her entire family.

  • Weston McKennie will start for USMNT vs Jamaica

    "Weston's gonna start the game tomorrow," Berhalter said. "He's been focused all week. ... It's just about having a certain level of tolerance with players."

  • Italy loosens COVID-19 restrictions on leisure activities

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy increased the maximum attendance capacity allowed at cultural and sporting venues on Thursday, continuing its progressive easing of COVID-19 curbs for those who can show documents of immunity from the disease. As of Oct. 11, cinemas, theatres and concert venues will be able to fill all their seats, scrapping the current limit of 50%, the government said, following advice from its panel of public health advisors. "Finally all cultural events are coming back to life," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Twitter.

  • Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

    Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

  • Pelosi denies claim in ex-White House press secretary's book that she had a meltdown during a 2019 Trump meeting

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson denied a claim in former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” that the congresswoman went “ballistic” in a 2019 foreign policy meeting with then-President Donald Trump.

  • Finland limits Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Finland paused the use of Moderna's COVID vaccine for younger males on Thursday (October 7).It comes after reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, myocarditis.Finnish officials said they would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later.The country currently offers shots to people aged 12 and over.Both Sweden and Denmark limited the use of Moderna on Wednesday (October 6) for all young adults and children.They cited the same unpublished Nordic study as Finland.Sweden's lead epidemiologist Anders Tegnell."It is, as I said, a very rare side effect we're talking about even if one has received the Moderna vaccine. Almost all the cases appear after a few weeks following vaccination and after one month one doesn't see this problem at all."Another Scandinavian country - Norway - recommended this week that men under the age of 30 choose the Pfizer vaccine.The Finnish health institute said the report would be published within a couple of weeks.And that the data had been sent to the European Medicines Agency for further assessment.The EMA found in July that such inflammatory heart conditions could occur in very rare cases following vaccination with Spikevax or the Pfizer jab in younger men after the second dose.A Moderna spokesperson said late Wednesday it was aware of the decision made by Sweden and Denmark.The drugmaker said the cases were typically mild and individuals usually recovered within a short time frame following standard treatment and rest.Adding that the risk of myocarditis is substantially increased for those who get COVID, with vaccination the best way to protect against this.

  • Prosecutors defend Jan 6 felony charge filed against former Marine helicopter pilot

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday defended their decision to file a felony "obstruction" charge for actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against a former U.S. Marine who served in a presidential helicopter squad when George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in the White House. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Kelley said that video found on the cellphone of former Marine John Andries "was central" to a decision by prosecutors to add a felony charge to misdemeanor riot-related charges they had initially filed against him.

  • Minneapolis Cops Involved in Fatal Shooting Get Separate Attorneys, Signaling Movement in 2013 Case

    As relatives of Terrance Franklin accuse police of lying about his death, officers involved in the shooting have been given separate lawyers, suggesting a shift in the case

  • Colorado governor defends firing unvaccinated, but may back track on mandate

    Colorado's governor is embracing his role as the enforcer of COVID-19 vaccine mandates even as officials in his administration want to backtrack.What's happening: Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order this week to make it easier to terminate state employees who refuse to adhere to his vaccine requirements.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Democratic leader recently expressed support for firing unvaccinated health care workers."The majority of hea

  • Kaiser Permanente suspends 2,200 employees who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine - less than 1% of its workforce

    Any employee who changes their mind has until December 1 to get the COVID-19 vaccine and go back to work.

  • There have been 14 shootings at K-12 schools since students returned to class in August

    There may appear to be a spike in school shootings now because of the recent surge in gun violence nationally, a school threat assessment expert told Insider.

  • Billie Lourd Says Early Relationship with Mom Carrie Fisher Taught Her 'What Not to Do' with Son

    "I was her mother, her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid," Billie Lourd said of taking care of her late mother Carrie Fisher

  • Man pleads guilty to killing Kentucky couple. Should cops pay for fatal chase crash?

    Some police believed the driver had a terminal illness and “little concern for life.” Police should have stopped chase before Raymond & Gayle Laible were struck, family says in lawsuit.

  • Britney Spears blasts family for keeping her in conservatorship

    "If you’re like my family who says things like 'sorry, you’re in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you’re different so they can f**k with you !!!!" she wrote.

  • 16 of the most controversial outfits first ladies have worn

    First ladies' fashion choices have been scrutinized for centuries. Jill Biden, Melania Trump, and Michelle Obama have all worn controversial outfits.

  • Saint Thomas Aquinas teacher charged with sexual exploitation of child, other crimes

    Joseph Martin Heidesch, 45, has been charged with two counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and breach of privacy.

  • Robinhood competitor Public adds cryptocurrency trading to its platform as digital assets rally

    Public.com users will be able to trade 10 digital assets, including bitcoin, dogecoin, litecoin, and cardano.

  • Republicans’ 2020 recount farce steams ahead despite lack of evidence

    Efforts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Texas to review last year’s results are ‘delegitimizing democracy’, critics say Observers look at a screen during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes on 20 November 2020. A further three efforts are being made to review Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. Photograph: Nam Y Huh/AP Republicans in several states are advancing partisan reviews of the 2020 election results, underscoring how deeply the GOP has embraced the myth of a stolen election sinc

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Student in Timberview shooting charged; warrant details how witnesses say it happened

    The student accused in the Timberview High School shooting in Arlington, Texas grabbed a gun from a backpack after teachers broke up a fight between him and another student, the arrest warrant says.