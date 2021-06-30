Nebraska mother sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting daughter's friends at sleepovers

A Nebraska mother was sentenced to decades in prison after being found guilty on several charges of sexually assaulting minors who were at her house for sleepovers with her daughter.

Christina M. Greer, 38, was sentenced on Monday to serve between 64 and 102 years in prison in Sarpy County District Court after she was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor involving two boys aged 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse, and two counts of witness tampering, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The jury, which found her guilty of those charges in March, found her not guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement.

“The victims had to go through a lot, to put it lightly," Phil Kleine, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, said. "I hope that, with the court’s sentence, the victims will be able to find some form of closure and be able to move forward with their lives.”

The case took three and a half years from the time of her arrest to her sentencing, Kleine said.

He added that Greer, whose daughter was 11-years-old at the time, would provide alcohol and marijuana-infused edibles to her child and friends at sleepovers during 2017 and 2018. She also urged her daughter not to tell anyone, the teenager testified at a preliminary hearing.

Kleine and the daughter identified up to six teenagers or preteens who regularly slept over Greer's house. Another victim was identified in connection with the child enticement charge, bringing the total alleged victims to seven, though she was found not guilty on that charge. One 13-year-old boy said he was sexually assaulted by her on three occasions.

Under Nebraska law, Greer will serve at least 32 years in prison before being eligible for parole, and if she isn't granted it, she'll be released after more than 50 years. She will be given credit for time served in the period leading up to the trial and sentencing.

