Nebraska Police Issue Citation To Driver With Bull Riding Shotgun

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, cited a man who was seen driving his car with a bull riding shotgun.

Some police officers in Nebraska recently had the weirdest traffic stop ever ― and that’s no bull.

Sorry, actually, there was a bull ― and it was riding shotgun in a car along Route 275 near Norfolk Wednesday morning, News Channel Nebraska reported.

Norfolk officers responding to a call about a “vehicle with a cow inside” rolling through the town assumed they would encounter a smaller animal, Denver NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska.

Instead, they saw “Howdy Doody,” a full-size Watusi bull owned by Lee Meyer of Neligh.

Reiman said the officers carried out a traffic stop and “addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.”

Meyer was only given a warning — not a moooving violation — and asked to take Howdy Doody back home and out of the city.

Howdy Doody is a celebrity in its home town, often appearing at parades. But the bull’s fame apparently hadn’t reached Norfolk at the time of his joyride, according to Meyer’s wife, Rhonda Meyer.

“I get a phone call at work from my son wanting to know if (his) Dad’s in jail,” she told News Channel Nebraska. “Someone sent this (news) to him, and so yeah, it just kinda went downhill from there.”