Nebraska reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial chicken flock

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. state of Nebraska reported on Tuesday an outbreak of highly lethal bird flu in a flock of 570,000 chickens being raised for meat.

Millions of U.S. broiler chickens being raised for meat, egg-laying chickens and turkeys have been infected with bird flu since February or culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

