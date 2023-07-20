Nebraska Teen Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Self-Managed Abortion

Photo: AP

On Thursday, a Nebraska judge sentenced 19-year-old Celeste Burgess to 90 days in jail and two years of probation on charges related to ending her pregnancy with abortion pills, according to News Channel Nebraska. She was 17 at the time of the incident in April 2022 but was charged as an adult last August; she pled guilty this spring to one felony charge of concealing or abandoning a dead body in exchange for prosecutors dropping two misdemeanor charges. She had faced up to two years in prison. Her mother, Jessica, ordered the abortion pills and is awaiting sentencing on separate charges.



Self-managed abortion isn’t illegal in Nebraska—it’s only explicitly banned in two states, Nevada and South Carolina—but prosecutors can and do criminalize people for abortion, miscarriage, and stillbirth by charging them under other statutes. States have criminalized people for their pregnancy outcomes for decades even while​​ Roe v. Wade stood, but advocates worry these types of charges will only become more frequent as millions of people live under state abortion bans.

Read more

Jessica Burgess faces two years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges in exchange for dropping two others. She will be sentenced on September 22. Tanner Barnhill, the 21-year-old man who helped them bury the remains, got probation.

The Burgess case illustrates how it’s often other people who kick off the pregnancy criminalization process. An If/When/How report from 2022 found that, in 61 cases where adults were investigated for pregnancy outcomes, 26 percent were reported to police by friends or family, while 45 percent were reported by care professionals, including doctors, nurses, and social workers.

Elizabeth Ling, senior helpline counsel at If/When/How, told Jezebel in a statement she was “disturbed” and “appalled” that, despite self-managed abortion not being illegal in Nebraska, prosecutors chose to punish a young person by weaponizing other laws against them. If/When/How runs the Repro Legal Helpline that offers legal information to U.S. abortion seekers with questions and can help connect people who’ve been arrested with resources.

“Every day I speak with people who are terrified that their abortion decision might put them at legal risk. That fear is pervasive, even in states that do not ban abortion, and in states like Nebraska that do not make it a crime to self-determine one’s own care,” Ling said. “People are reluctant to seek support from their communities, or share information with their health care providers, out of fear of criminalization. Today, the prosecutors in Nebraska have added to that climate of fear that keeps people from seeking healthcare, and proven again that the greatest danger to people who choose to self-determine their care are state actors that misuse their power.”

Ling added that no one should be criminalized for their pregnancy outcome. But the sad fact of the hyper-policed United States is that such arrests will continue.



People who need assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion can call the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline at (833) 246-2632 for confidential medical support, or the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for confidential legal information and advice.

More from Jezebel

Sign up for Jezebel's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.